Multipure’s Pure Foundation Launches Clean Water for Health In-Kind Donation Program for Nonprofits in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, has launched a new initiative through its nonprofit, Pure Foundation. The new Clean Water for Health In-Kind Donation Program is designed to support nonprofit organizations who serve families and children, especially those who are immunocompromised. With the first phase of this program launching locally, the Pure Foundation will provide free water filtration systems directly to Las Vegas nonprofit organizations to ensure they have clean drinking water for their facilities, which in turn, will provide clean water to the vulnerable populations they serve. Additionally, nonprofits can nominate families in their care who may also need filtration systems in their homes for safe, free access to clean drinking water.Meeting a Critical Need for Safe WaterRecent studies show increasing concerns about water contaminants, particularly PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which have been detected in water sources across the U.S. Multipure’s filtration systems are designed to remove harmful contaminants including these long lasting ‘forever chemicals,’ which can pose significant health risks, especially to vulnerable populations, highlighting the critical need for effective water filtration solutions.Access to clean water is vital for the well-being of children with compromised immune systems, who are at heightened risk from waterborne contaminants which can exacerbate health challenges. Nonprofits often serve as the backbone for supporting at-risk populations, and the Pure Foundation is committed to helping them provide safe environments for the people they care for, while reducing costs and dependence on bottled water.“We believe that access to clean water is a fundamental right, yet it remains a challenge for many, especially those caring for immunocompromised children,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “Our Clean Water for Health program is a step towards ensuring that clean water is never an obstacle to managing health and well-being.”How the Program WorksNonprofit organizations serving families and children are encouraged to apply for drinking water filtration systems for their facilities. Nonprofits can also nominate families in need of clean water for their homes. The program offers the under sink filtration system, Aquaperform , which uses Multipure’s specially enhanced carbon block filter to remove harmful contaminants and is NSF-rated at the highest level. (NSF is an independent third-party certification and testing organization for products that impact water quality and food safety.) Nonprofits will receive full installation of water filtration systems and ongoing filter replacements as part of the donation.Eligibility and Application ProcessThis program is currently open to:• Nonprofit organizations that work directly with families and children.• Families referred by eligible nonprofits who require clean drinking water for health reasons.• Las Vegas-based organizations (with plans to expand nationwide in the future.)Applications are now open. Organizations can visit https://www.multipure.com/pure-foundation-application to apply. There is no fixed application deadline. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply at any time. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis, with notification provided within 30 days of the initial request.A Mission Rooted in Community HealthMultipure’s mission is to improve the lives of vulnerable populations by ensuring access to clean water, particularly for immunocompromised children. Through partnerships with nonprofits, Multipure actively works to remove barriers to safe drinking water.When Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas was building a new house for families to use in times of a health crisis, Multipure offered to donate under sink water filtration systems for each family unit. They ultimately donated and installed 8 units and will provide replacement filters for life.“The donation from Multipure has made a significant difference in the lives of families staying at Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas. Having clean, safe drinking water readily available in each unit provides peace of mind to parents caring for their seriously ill children. This donation not only ensures the health and safety of our guests but also allows us to redirect funds that would have been spent on bottled water to other critical services. We are grateful for their generosity,” stated Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas.Multipure has also donated and installed water filtration systems and lifelong filter replacements to organizations including Miracle Flights; the Boys and Girls Club in Flint, Michigan; Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore; and throughout the island of Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria, as well as provided filtered water sponsorships to the Candlelighters’ Superhero 5K and Ronald McDonald Runnin’ for the House 5K in Las Vegas.About Multipure InternationalMultipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.###

