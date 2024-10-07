Governor Pritzker Secures Business Expansion During Japan Delegation Trip with Sysmex America, Inc. in Northeastern Illinois

ILLINOIS, October 7 - Sysmex to expand Illinois facilities - creating 110 new jobs and retaining nearly 550

CHICAGO— On the first day of Governor JB Pritzker's trade mission to Japan, the Governor, Sysmex America, Inc. and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that Sysmex America, Inc. will expand its operations in northeastern Illinois. New investments will create 110 new full-time jobs and retain nearly 550 existing jobs in the State, enabling the company to continue growing and meeting increased customer demand for its innovative medical diagnostic technologies and products.

"Sysmex is an essential part of the fabric of the northeastern Illinois economy, and this expansion further exemplifies that innovative companies want to work out of innovative states," said Governor JB Pritzker. "It is opportunities like this that make these trade missions so rewarding, and I look forward to seeing what Sysmex does in the future in partnership with Illinois."





Through a $20.6 million investment, Sysmex America, Inc. - which manufactures medical diagnostic equipment - will expand its northeastern Illinois facilities, which will enable the company to grow its high precision and automation systems, enhancing lab efficiency and accuracy. Serving a range of clients including hospitals, independent laboratories and research facilities, this investment will allow Sysmex America, Inc. to continue expanding its product portfolio and market reach, adapting to the evolving needs of the health care industry and staying ahead in the field.





"Our expansion in northeastern Illinois underscores our commitment to the community, our dedication to innovation and our mission to deliver products that are key to improving patient outcomes," said Dan Zortman, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. "Thanks to DCEO, Sysmex America will further advance its long-term and accelerate growth."





Sysmex America, Inc.'s highly skilled workforce includes scientists, engineers, and health care professionals at the forefront of innovation - continuously developing new diagnostic technologies and improving existing products. Through advancements in automation and digital diagnostics, the company offers high precision systems which aid in diagnosing blood clotting disorders and other medical conditions.





"Illinois has long been a hub for life sciences and I'm excited to see Sysmex select Illinois for their expansion" said Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "Illinois shines as a powerhouse in developing a talented workforce for the life science industry with 37 institutions offering industry-related programs in the Chicagoland area alone."





"It's great to see a global leader like Sysmex continue to build on its long history in Illinois and Lake County," said Kevin Considine, chief executive officer of Lake County Partners. "For many years, they have been a key part of our life sciences sector - the largest in the Midwest. We appreciate their reinvestment and commitment and are excited to help them grow further."





A subsidiary of Japanese medical diagnostic equipment manufacturer Sysmex Corporation, Sysmex America, Inc. manufactures and markets automated in vitro diagnostic hematology, flow cytometry, technology solutions, coagulation and urinalysis analyzers, reagents and information systems for laboratories and health care facilities in North and South America. With its United States headquarters based in Illinois, the company also offers clinical laboratory testing devices and automation systems for hematology, hematology-multispecies, hemostasis, flow cytometry, informatics solutions, and urinalysis.





With more than 2,600 internationally-owned businesses employing 550,000 people in Illinois, Japan is Illinois' 4th largest FDI partner by employment. Japanese firms employ more than 56,000 Illinoisans at 1,600 locations for 450 subsidiaries.