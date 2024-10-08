Grammy Legend Dionne Warwick Remembers Cissy Houston

Cissy Houston (middle) pictured here from the 2018 street renaming event in her honor. Photo courtesy of Ang Santos/WBGO-FM. Used by permission.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic Grammy winner, Kennedy Center and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honoree Dionne Warwick gave a statement regarding her departed aunt, Gospel/R&B/Pop singing great, Cissy Houston, who passed on October 7th, 2024. She was 91."I'm so deeply saddened,” Ms. Warwick states. “However, knowing that my Aunt Cissy died peacefully and that she is in a much better place, is a consolation and comfort to me."Born Emily Drinkard, Ms. Houston rose from the ranks of the family Gospel group, the Drinkard Singers, to become one of the recording industry’s leading studio vocalists. Her resume includes leading the Sweet Inspirations as well as providing background vocals on recordings by Elvis Presley, Luther Vandross, Burt Bacharach, Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick. Ms. Houston also guided her daughter, Whitney Houston, at the beginning of the latter’s career ascent.Funeral services to be announced at a later date.For inquiries, contact Double XXposure Media – angelo@dxxnyc.com

Cissy Houston's Induction Into The New Jersey Hall of Fame w/Dionne Warwick introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.