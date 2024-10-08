The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection and the AG’s Office Applaud States Taking Legal Action against TikTok, Inc.

October 8, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—Today, over a dozen states are initiating their own lawsuits in state courts, joining Utah in its formidable legal challenges against TikTok, Inc. This wave of independent legal challenges from other states underscores the escalating concerns regarding the social media behemoth’s harmful practices aimed at children and minors across the United States.

“Today is a win for children and families in America as multiple states join Utah in the fight against TikTok’s aggressive actions that endanger and exploit minors for financial gain,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

“Within the last year since filing our initial lawsuit, TikTok has continually shown its blatant disregard for child safety. We are grateful the court ordered TikTok to comply with our subpoenas leading to evidence that the social media giant built a revenue stream from the exploitation of minors on its platform. Utah applauds over a dozen states for filing suits in their respective courts. We look forward to pursuing a unified mission to hold TikTok accountable until it prioritizes our youth over market share or profit margins.”

Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection is at the forefront of this battle, having initiated legal proceedings against TikTok a year ago this week. In December, the Utah Attorney General’s Office, representing the Division, successfully prevailed in its motion to compel TikTok to comply with the Division’s subpoenas. Those subsequent documents disclosed to both the Division and now the other states that TikTok had built a revenue stream from the exploitation of minors on its platform. This disclosure has been crucial in strengthening the legal stance against TikTok, resulting in the filing of a second Utah lawsuit and today’s filings by over a dozen states in their respective courts.

“We are unwavering in our mission to protect our youth from the harmful influence of online platforms that exploit their vulnerability,” said Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Busse. “Our collective efforts signify more than just legal battles; they represent a steadfast commitment to fostering a digital environment where the safety and well-being of children are paramount.”

Utah remains steadfast in holding social media companies accountable for harmful practices, especially those that affect youth. The Division also filed legal actions against Meta, and the Legislature has introduced several laws pertaining to the protection of minors on these platforms. For more information on how Utah is holding social media accountable, visit socialmedia.utah.gov.

The Division’s ongoing litigation against social media platforms continues, and it looks forward to its hearing on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to determine whether redactions in its complaint over TikTok LIVE will be made public.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection is one of ten agencies within the Utah Department of Commerce. Its mission is to strengthen trust in Utah’s commercial activities by protecting consumers through education and impartial enforcement. The Division administers more than 25 Utah state laws designed to protect consumers, including those related to telephone solicitations. The Division’s enforcement actions are supported and often represented by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, ensuring comprehensive measures to safeguard the rights and safety of consumers throughout Utah. For additional details or to file a complaint, please visit https://dcp.utah.gov/.

Media Contact:

Melanie Hall

Communications Director

Utah Department of Commerce

385-290-0719