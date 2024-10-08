U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Buddy Carter for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Buddy Carter to represent Georgia's First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Buddy Carer in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Representative Carter has been a champion for small business, cutting taxes and burdensome regulations, and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their strong endorsement. I am proud to stand with the Chamber as we work together to support our local businesses, grow our economy, and advocate for policies that empower job creators,” said Rep. Carter. “The success of our nation depends on a robust and vibrant business community, and I remain committed to advancing policies that drive innovation, cut unnecessary regulation, and create opportunities for all Americans."