U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Steve Womack for Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Steve Womack to represent Arkansas’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement for U.S. Representative Steve Womack in AR 3rd District. Representative Womack is a consistent leader in the House on behalf of Arkansas businesses and his unwavering commitment to veterans is beyond remarkable,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “He is a key leader working with chambers, businesses and his colleagues to strengthen the nation’s security and advance economic vitality. The U.S. Chamber is confident his leadership in the 119th Congress will continue as a voice for not just Arkansas, but the nation.”

“I’m incredibly honored to receive an endorsement from the world’s largest business organization, representing job creators, local businesses, global organizations, and everything in between,” said Congressman Womack. “I will continue to fight against burdensome energy mandates, higher taxes, and overregulation that stifle economic opportunity and hurt our workforce. Promoting pro-growth, free enterprise policies will remain at the forefront of my work in Congress to create a stronger America.”