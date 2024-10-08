U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Rudy Yakym for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Rudy Yakym to represent Indiana’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Rudy Yakym in Indiana’s 2ndCongressional District," said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Regional Office. "Representative Yakym is a champion for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Congress, where he’s been a leading voice pushing back on burdensome regulations and advocating for pro-growth tax policy. We are proud to stand with Rep. Yakym and look forward to working together to in the 119th Congress."

“I am honored to have the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement! Indiana’s Second District is home to hundreds of successful small, medium, and large businesses, including the RV and Orthopedic industries,” said Rep. Yakym. “I look forward to continuing to be a leading voice for the business community, and supporting meaningful legislation that positively impacts businesses.”