Kyla Imani Returns with New Single 'In the Hills,' Feat. Hip Hop Star Karrahbooo

KYLA LMANI RETURNS WITH NEW SINGLE "IN THE HILLS" FEATURING HIP HOP STAR KARRAHBOO

As a NYC girl living in L.A., I wanted to share stories on the vibes up “In The Hills.” Working with Karrahbooo was important to me.” — Kyla Imani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyla Imani, the rising singer-songwriter R&B phenom whose singles “Chosen” and “Crush” captured hearts and topped charts with their organic success, is back with a brand-new track that promises to elevate her already impressive repertoire. This time, she joins forces with hip-hop sensation Karrahboo for their highly anticipated collaboration, “In the Hills.”

Following the overwhelming response last month to “Crush” and “Chosen” which showcased Kyla Imani’s unique blend of pop and R&B, fans have eagerly awaited her next move. “In the Hills” marks a bold step forward, seamlessly blending Kyla’s soulful melodies and raspy flow with Karrahboo’s dynamic rap verses, creating a sound that is both fresh and infectious.

Kyla Imani expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "As a NYC girl living in L.A., I wanted to share stories on the vibes up “In The Hills.” Working with Karrahbooo was important to me. We are very different but we share a passion for pushing boundaries and having a point to prove, especially now. 'In the Hills' is about embracing life’s adventures, making wise decisions and the thrill of flying to new heights—something everyone can relate to.”

Karrahbooo, renowned for her powerful lyricism and captivating stage presence, has been making headlines recently following her departure from the Concrete Boys alongside Lil Yachty. Embracing the change, Kyla Imani’s still riding with her, holding it down no matter what. Now, Karrahbooo is gearing up for her upcoming tour with Latto, featuring special guest Mariah The Scientist.

The single, released on October 4th, is accompanied by a visually stunning music video that captures the essence and lifestyle of “In The Hills. " The video features vibrant visuals, an eclectic cast, and captivating looks that complement the track’s vibe.

Kyla Imani and Karrahboo invite fans to join them on this exciting new journey. “In the Hills” is not just a song; it’s a look into a powerful fourth quarter, setting the stage for a budding 2025.

Stay tuned for the release and get ready to stream “In the Hills” on all major platforms.

Follow Kyla Imani on social media: TikTok, Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT : llm@thenorthstargroup.biz

Kyla Imani X KARRAHBOOO - In The Hills (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.