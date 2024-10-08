Trey Lorenz: Soulful Icon Embarks on a New Musical Journey

A vocalist with a soulful, velvety tone and remarkable range, whose talents shine in both his solo work and collaborations, most notably his iconic duet with Mariah Carey on 'I'll Be There.'” — Soulmuze, The Last Word with AJ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-nominated singer Trey Lorenz continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his soulful voice and magnetic stage presence. Known for his powerful performances and collaborations, Lorenz’s storied career includes the #1 single “I’ll Be There” with Mariah Carey, his feature on Groove Theory’s classic “Tell Me,” Da Brat’s “Give It To You (remix),” Selena’s “I Could Fall In Love,” and his solo top five R&B classic ballad “Someone To Hold.” He also made his mark with “Make You Happy” from the Men In Black soundtrack, among many other standout tracks.

For years, Lorenz has lent his unparalleled talent to some of the biggest names in the music industry, touring and recording with icons like Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and countless other A-list artists. His collaborations, especially with Carey, have garnered widespread acclaim, highlighting his exceptional vocal range and versatility.

Now, with the release of his latest solo project, Lorenz is embarking on an exciting new chapter. Returning to his Southern roots, his new music captures the raw emotion and authenticity that have always defined his legendary voice. With a blend of R&B, gospel, hip-hop, and soul, Lorenz’s sound is timeless and distinctly his own.

This new release reaffirms Lorenz’s status as a musical powerhouse and solidifies his place among soul music legends. The collection of heartfelt songs delivers a deeply personal experience that transcends genres, resonating with listeners emotionally.

Get ready to be swept away by the soul-stirring melodies of Trey Lorenz as he continues to set the stage ablaze and make his mark as one of music’s most enduring voices.

Trey Lorenz’s new music promises to inspire and uplift, inviting audiences to join him on his latest artistic journey. Don’t miss this chance to experience the “Magic” of one of soul music’s most celebrated voices.

Magic by Trey Lorenz

