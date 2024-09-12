Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart and Wells Fargo Unite to Celebrate HBCU Excellence

Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart

Wells Fargo is the official retail banking sponsor of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Wells Fargo, reinforcing their longstanding commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). As a major supporter of HBCUs, Wells Fargo is excited to engage with all attendees at the upcoming showdown between Morehouse College and Howard University on September 14th at MetLife Stadium.

The Toyota HBCU Classic presented by Walmart captures the vibrant spirit and rich heritage of HBCU culture. In its third year, the largest HBCU bowl game in the Northeast promises an unforgettable four-day experience featuring a historic matchup between two prestigious HBCUs. Attendees will also enjoy high-energy tailgating, pep rallies, college fairs, a step show, lively debates, high-stepping marching band performances, and live entertainment from Sean Paul, along with other special guest appearances.

Wells Fargo’s partnership perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart, to amplify and celebrate Black excellence and unity, making this a must-attend event both on and off the field.

“Wells Fargo is excited to return to the HBCUNY Classic, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, and fans to share more information about our products and services, including the groundbreaking HBCU Legends Collection debit card program,” said Dewey Norwood, Senior Diversity & Inclusion Consultant. “Working with highly respected institutions like Morehouse College of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Howard University of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), as well as other HBCUs, is a top priority for our institution. Since 2012, we have provided more than $40 million in scholarships and programs at HBCUs or with organizations that support them.”

Wells Fargo's involvement goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a deep commitment to fostering financial literacy and opportunities within the HBCU community. During the tailgate event, Wells Fargo will have an interactive booth set up where fans can learn about the bank, including career opportunities for students, graduates and seasoned business professionals. Moreover, Wells Fargo provides valuable information students and alumni can use on their CollegeSTEPS website. Wells Fargo’s initiatives, including the HBCU Legends Collection debit card program, features an HBCU NY Classic card that customers can select for free.

Take advantage of the excitement! Tickets for the Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart are available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to secure seats to witness this historic game and celebrate the enduring legacy of HBCUs.

For more information about the Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart, please visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.

