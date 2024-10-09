NJ Top Docs Approves Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics For 2024

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 18 specialists at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics (OIBortho), a division of OrthoNJ for 2024.

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 18 specialists at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics (OIBortho), a division of OrthoNJ for 2024. Known for its exceptional orthopaedic care, OIBortho combines cutting-edge technology, a patient-centered approach, and a highly specialized team to deliver world-class treatment.The approved specialists at OIBortho include:- Dr. Ramil S. Bhatnagar- Dr. Raymond Esquieres- Dr. Laurie L. Glasser- Dr. Nicholas A. Jarmon- Dr. Brian M. Katt- Dr. Tyler Kreitz- Dr. Michael F. Lospinuso- Dr. Joseph G. Marsicano- Dr. Michael Nakashian- Dr. Jason A. Nitche- Dr. Peter A. Rienzo- Dr. David J. Rodricks- Dr. Thomas G. Sargent- Dr. Michael Sclafani- Dr. Bruce D. Stamos- Dr. John M. Tozzi- Dr. Jason Wong- Dr. Anthony V. PetrosiniAt OIBortho, care goes beyond treating injuries—it’s about understanding each patient’s unique needs and goals. The multidisciplinary team includes board-certified orthopaedic surgeons, joint replacement specialists, pain management experts, and sports medicine specialists, providing comprehensive, tailored care.OIBortho offers a full range of treatment options for conditions such as sports injuries, chronic pain, and the need for joint replacements. Their services span from non-invasive treatments like physical therapy to advanced surgical techniques. With state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, they ensure precise identification of underlying issues for more effective treatment.OIBortho’s mission is to create a center of orthopaedic excellence in Central and South New Jersey by blending innovative technology with unparalleled expertise and a patient-first philosophy. The team prioritizes listening to patients, understanding their concerns, and actively involving them in care decisions.“Here at OIBortho, our patients have and always will come first. We started as two local community orthopaedic practices, both with the same patient-centered ideals, independently growing and then coming together to become Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics. Opportunities like this thrive when like-minded physicians band together with the sole intention of providing excellent patient care. However, we didn’t stop there. As a division of OrthoNJ, over 120 orthopaedic surgeons have bonded to create the largest independent orthopaedic group in New Jersey. The power to put patients first,” says CEO, Trevor M. Prashad.Whether it’s joint replacement or pain management, OIBortho is committed to delivering the best outcomes, helping patients return to their favorite activities.To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics, visit: https://oibortho.com/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.