SeaNXT Elite: The Luxury Underwater Scooter Making Waves in the Florida Keys and at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Brandon reviewing the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter on a dock in Florida. A diver exploring a coral reef using the lightweight SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter with a sleek carbon fiber design. Top view of the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter.

SeaNXT Elite, a 50 lb luxury underwater scooter, debuts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Booth 156. Visit to explore its sleek design and performance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SeaNXT Elite, a revolutionary underwater scooter weighing just 50 lbs, is making waves in the marine community. Recently featured on the popular YouTube channel Jiggin With Jordan, the SeaNXT Elite captivated audiences with its sleek, carbon fiber design, reminiscent of a race car or a whale shark. With only +6 lbs of buoyancy, the scooter provides just enough lift to make diving down effortless and fun, enhancing the underwater experience.

For the first time, the SeaNXT Elite will be showcased at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, running from October 30th to November 3rd. Attendees can visit Booth 156 at Bahia Mar to experience this cutting-edge product firsthand. Alongside the SeaNXT Elite, BLU3, the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT for North America, South America, and the Caribbean, will also display their battery-powered dive systems. Additionally, Insta360 will join the booth to showcase their latest camera technologies.

Insta360 cameras, known for their 360-degree capture capabilities, are perfect for the boating community. Whether capturing fishing moments or enjoying a fun day on the water, users don’t need to worry about framing shots. For divers, Insta360’s underwater housing enhances underwater filming, making it an exciting and user-friendly option. These cameras pair seamlessly with both the SeaNXT Elite and BLU3 systems, offering an ideal combination for documenting adventures above and below the waterline.

Manufactured in France, the SeaNXT Elite is designed to bring luxury and performance to boat owners and divers alike. Its lightweight, compact build makes it easy to transport and store on center consoles or yachts, while its performance underwater is unrivaled.

The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show marks the debut of the SeaNXT Elite at Booth 156, where BLU3, alongside Insta360, will offer expert insights, product demos, and scheduled demo opportunities after the show. With its innovative design and luxury features, the SeaNXT Elite is the must-have underwater scooter for the upcoming season.

For more information, visit the SeaNXT Americas website at sea-nxt-americas.com for updates and product details.

Underwater JETPACK

