MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/8/2024

October 8, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 8, 2024

On 10/2/2024, Tpr Spruell responded to the area of Valley Court, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a hit and run. Investigation revealed that Patricia Elaine Thomas, 63 of Lexington Park, MD struck the victim with her vehicle and proceeded to chase the victim while still operating the vehicle in an attempt to strike the victim again. Thomas initially fled the scene but was able to be located. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

On 10/4/2024, Tpr Stricker responded to the Birdies, located at 25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Enije William Underdue, 31 of Glen Burnie, MD stole merchandise with a total value under $100. Underdue was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.

On 10/5/2024, Tpr Stricker responded to a residence on White House Lane, Ridge, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Parris Darien Commodore, 54 of Port Republic, MD, Levi Perrell Johnson, 62 of Lusby, MD and Kirk Tirrell Crafton, 56 of Hollywood, MD were trespassing and then burglarized a residence located on the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD. Commodore was found to have four active warrants through Calvert County. All three individuals were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Commodore was charged with Burglary-Fourth Degree-Dwelling, Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis, Trespass: Private Property, and Obstructing and Hindering. Johnson was charged with Burglary-Fourth Degree-Dwelling, Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Trespass: Private Property. Crafton was charged with Burglary-Fourth Degree-Dwelling and Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/5/2024, Corrine Amanda Smith, 41 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/2/2024, Chanta Ajaya Middleton, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Possession of CDS-Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS-Paraphernalia and Possession of CDS-Place of Confinement

On 10/4/2024, Charles Maurice Hicklin, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/6/2024, Stephen Paul Leresche, 67 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov