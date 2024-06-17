Animals Arrive at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum
When you visit the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, we want you to come face-to-face with the past and the present.”SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dinosaur museum like no other is bringing the past to life. The Indiana Dinosaur Museum does not open until July 12, 2024. But animals have already started to arrive. A few reptiles have arrived, including alligators and snakes, the goats have made their home, and all are excited to welcome the buffalo.
— Mark Tarner
On Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at 10:00 am the Indiana Dinosaur Museum will release buffalo into a restored prairie. A prairie that at one time would have been filled with buffalo.
A little-known South Bend story was that the Western Prairie began right here. The Indiana Dinosaur Museum sits along the Continental Divide.
A family of six buffalo are arriving and will be released into their new home. Their restoration marks the return of buffalo to South Bend.
The reptiles and goats are ready for the museum to open on July 12, 2024. The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is connecting the past to the present in one unique destination. Mark Tarner, founder of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, refers to the destination as a "zooseum" with live animals that are decedents of the prehistoric. Staff at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum are excited to speak about the prehistoric lineage alongside interactive displays and activities that will teach the young and young at heart.
Alongside the buffalo at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum is the new home of South Bend Chocolate Factory, which will also have tours and a Chocolate Museum to enjoy. The entire complex will offer picnic areas, a sledding hill, hiking trails, a farmer's market, restaurants - it's an adventure destination that will be sure to create great memories.
The Indiana Dinosaur Museum (IDM) is part of a 90-acre complex on South Bend’s West Side that includes a new South Bend Chocolate Company Factory, a Public House Restaurant, Chocolate Cafe, South Bend Farms and a Continental Divide Nature Park. The IDM is an interactive educational, one-of-a-kind museum.
