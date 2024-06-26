Addition to the Indiana Dinosaur Museum

Submit Release
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many children have an attraction to dinosaurs. Running around roaring and stomping around acting like a T-Rex. As a child, Don Szczodrowski was no different than many of us. Don has been fascinated by dinosaurs since he was a young boy.

Seventy-some years later he is still fascinated, and even more in love with dinosaurs.

Don has assembled one of the largest collections of Jurassic Park movie props in the country. Amazingly, Don lives near New Carlisle, Indiana and has agreed to loan his personal collection for an exhibit in the new Indiana Dinosaur Museum.

The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is excited to announce that a portion of Don’s collection will be on display for all to enjoy. On display will be Chris Pratt’s famous Marlin Model 895 SBL Rifle and the Clever Girl Spas Shotgun from the original Jurassic Park movie in 1993.

What a grand collection it is – there are too many props to describe and list. Come visit the Indiana Dinosaur Museum to view this amazing collection, roar and stomp with us.

Oh, was it mentioned that Alan Grant’s classic original outfit from Jurassic Park will be on display as well?

This is an exhibit not to be missed.

The anticipated Indiana Dinosaur Museum is opening July 12, 2024. Visit our website, indianadinosaurmuseum.org, to get a view of what to expect when visiting. An adventure awaits.

The Indiana Dinosaur Museum (IDM) is part of a 90-acre complex on South Bend, Indiana’s West Side that includes a new South Bend Chocolate Company Factory, a Public House Restaurant, South Bend Farms and the Continental Divide Nature Park. The IDM is an interactive educational, one-of-a-kind museum.

