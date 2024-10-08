Column Repair to Begin Under Rapid Creek on S.D. Highway 44 in Pennington County

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Contact:

Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, work will begin on a column repair project under the Rapid Creek on S.D. Highway 44 located east of Rapid City on Jackson Boulevard approximately one mile southwest of Sheridan Lake Road. Motorists can expect lane closures at times through the work zones.

The prime contractor on this $269,479 project is AGE Corporation from Fort Pierre, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-