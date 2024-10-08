Macao Higher Education Sector Holds Various Patriotic Events for Double Celebrations

MACAU, October 8 - In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (hereinafter referred to as “double celebrations”), the Education and Youth Development Bureau (the “DSEDJ”), in collaboration with ten local higher education institutions, will hold more than 60 double celebration events from October to December to enhance the educational impact of these events and foster a sense of patriotism and love for Macao among teachers and students.

The inauguration of Macao Higher Education Sector’s “Double Celebration Months” was held on 8 October at Macao Science Center. The ceremony was chaired by Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Ho Ioc San, Director of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Li Xuefei, Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Song Yonghua, Rector of the University of Macau; Im Sio Kei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University; Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of the Macao University of Tourism; Wong Chi Fai, Rector of the Academy of Public Security Forces; Kwong Ying Wa, Vice-Rector of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Zhou Wanlei, Vice-Rector of the City University of Macau; Zhang Shuguang, Vice-Rector of the University of Saint Joseph; Van Iat Kio, President of Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau; Tong Kai Chung, President of the Macau Institute of Management; Zhong Weihe, President of Macau Millennium College; and Mok Kai Meng, President of Macau Higher Education Development Promotion Association. A total of 250 guests attended the ceremony, including leaders and department heads of the DSEDJ, leaders of various higher education institutions, members of the Education Committee, as well as teachers and students from various higher education institutions.

Director Kong Chi Meng highlighted in his speech that, as clearly stated at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, “education, technology, and talent provide foundational and strategic support on the Chinese path to modernisation”. Under the strong coordination and deployment of the nation, Macao aims to establish itself as a hub for international high-calibre talents. Macao’s higher education is heading for high-quality development. The SAR government is actively implementing the “Outline of the Medium- and Long-Term Development of Higher Education in Macao (2021–2030)” to continuously improve discipline construction among higher education institutions, enhance their teaching and scientific research capabilities, and accelerate their integration with the neighbouring regions and the world. The SAR government will also cultivate talents necessary for Macao’s moderately diversified economic development. Macao Higher Education Sector’s “Double Celebration Months” will showcase Macao’s remarkable achievements within the framework of “One Country, Two Systems”. It will also witness Macao higher education sector’s collective efforts to convey the spirit of patriotism and love for Macao in the double celebrations.

During the inauguration ceremony, student representatives from Macao higher education institutions sang the song My Motherland And I together to express their deep feelings for the homeland. The performance embodied the unity of Macao higher education sector. Together, they celebrated the prosperity of the nation and Macao and honored the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region. At the same time, they also looked forward to realise their dreams in the Greater Bay Area and integrate into the national development.