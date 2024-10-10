Alix Pasillas to Serve as Chair Elect on National Board of Directors

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alix Pasillas of Reno, NV has been elected to the National CACFP Sponsors Association’s (NCA) Board of Directors Executive Committee for a three-year term in leadership starting this year as Chair-Elect and then subsequently serving as the Chair of the Board and finally as the Immediate Past Chair. Alix is the Executive Director for Food for Kids , where they sponsor the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) for family day care homes, adult care and child care centers, serving close to 3,000 children and over 500 adults in the area.Alix joined Food for Kids over 20 years ago as a field monitor, and as the director, was instrumental in growing program participation throughout Nevada. Alix continues to reinforce the sponsorship’s success with passion and determination for bringing healthy, nutritious meals to children and adults in programs that are a part of the CACFP.As an NCA board member, Alix shares, “My long-term goals for the association are to assist in continuing to make the CACFP a successful food program, to help with policy and in areas that will assist sponsors in growing participation, and to promote training so sponsors can be the best that they can be."The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation.CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they receive the best nutrition available.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

