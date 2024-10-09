AXXEL RH PARTNERS WITH EXCELERIS OF MONTREAL

Full cycle HR services

AXXEL RH PARTNERS WITH EXCELERIS TO OPTIMIZE TALENT ACQUISITION, HUMAN RESOURCES, TRAINING, AND PAYROLL SERVICES IN MONTREAL.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel HR is pleased to announce their partnership with Exceleris, a strategic initiative aimed at revolutionizing Talent Acquisition, HR, Learning and Development, and Payroll and Benefits services.

This partnership allows Axxel HR to expand its range of services by integrating CPA recruitment and executive placement into its current offerings. With over 20 years of experience and a dedicated team of 40 professionals, we are positioned to enrich the business community by attracting top talent and optimizing HR operations.

Exceleris, known for its motto “It takes an expert to place one” has established an excellent reputation in CPA and finance professional recruitment. This partnership enables Axxel RH to leverage Exceleris' expertise, providing clients with a comprehensive full-cycle HR solution.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Exceleris team to the Axxel HR group,” said Éric Haggar, CEO of Axxel, the parent company of Axxel HR. “Their outstanding reputation in CPA and finance professional recruitment perfectly aligns with our vision of providing solutions that allow our clients to standardize their operations while benefiting from the combined expertise and unmatched professionalism of Axxel HR and Exceleris. This partnership strengthens our market position by ensuring a seamless experience from strategic recruitment to full-cycle HR management.”

“Axxel HR and Exceleris bring together a wealth of expertise and the strength of our combined teams, significantly enhancing our capacity to support clients with the highest standards of professionalism,” said Lina Colalillo, Founder of Exceleris. “This partnership enables us to leverage our collective strengths, offering clients a comprehensive and integrated HR solution that is robust and dynamic, while maintaining the personalized approach that has always been the hallmark of Exceleris”

About Axxel HR

Axxel HR is a firm covering the full cycle of human resources management. We combine the flexibility of a boutique firm with a team of professionals to offer personalized services to our clients. Axxel HR includes HR services, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, and Payroll and Benefits services.

About Exceleris

Exceleris is a recruiter specializing in accounting, taxation, and finance, based in the greater Montreal area since 2004. Founded by two experienced CPAs, Exceleris has become popular among recruiting managers, HR departments, and finance professionals, with the belief that it’s essential to take the time to do things right

