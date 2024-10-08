JOOLA and Sportime Pickleball Team Up to Increase Pickleball Facilities in the Northeast

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOOLA is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Sportime Pickleball , a leading pickleball club operator in the Northeast, to provide equipment that will help Sportime accelerate the growth of their dedicated pickleball facilities in their markets.The new partnership will make JOOLA paddles and products available to all Sportime Pickleball players, coaches and students, at multiple locations throughout New York and New Jersey. JOOLA will also provide ongoing support for Sportime special events and charitable initiatives throughout the year.“As a leader and innovator in the sport of pickleball, JOOLA is thrilled to partner with individuals and businesses dedicated to the growth of the game,” said Richard Lee, CEO & Owner of JOOLA. “Sportime Pickleball’s top-notch facilities continue to elevate the sport by providing best-in-class experiences for communities across the NY Tri-State area, and we’re excited JOOLA is able to support the growing passion for this sport in this region.”Sportime's clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and they offer the best facilities, coaches, and programming, in tennis, pickleball, camps, and a variety of other sports activities.“Sportime Pickleball is excited to add JOOLA as one of our platinum partners,” says Joseph Siegel, Sportime Pickleball's Managing Director. “JOOLA is a true industry leader in paddle technology and our partnership will allow us to provide our players with some of the best paddles on the market, at the best possible prices. We are also excited to work with JOOLA to create special pickleball events throughout the year, including tournaments, parties and charitable programming. JOOLA has been supportive of our vision and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”Sportime Pickleball will be opening two new dedicated pickleball clubs this fall, in Westbury, NY and in Englewood, NJ, with plans to add facilities in Armonk, NY, Wayne, NJ and Yorktown Heights, NY in 2025.To learn more about JOOLA authorized dealers and partner facilities click here About JOOLAFounded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, JOOLA continues to lead the way in racket sports, providing athletes and enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel at every level. www.joola.com About Sportime PickleballSportime Pickleball, a division of Sportime Clubs, the largest operator of tennis clubs in the greater New York area, will operate dedicated pickleball clubs in the Tri-State area and beyond, with the goal of becoming the leading pickleball club operator in the Northeast. Sportime Clubs will leverage Sportime’s existing infrastructure, management capacity, programming expertise, and a player database of more than 70,000 active members/players. Sportime Port Washington Pickleball, which features 12 dedicated courts, is currently the largest indoor pickleball facility in New York State. Each Sportime Pickleball location will feature 10-20 indoor, state-of-the-art, pickleball courts that will be available for social and competitive open-play sessions, court-time rentals, tournaments, clinics, instruction, and more. Some locations will also feature restaurant and event spaces, which will be operated by food and beverage partners.

