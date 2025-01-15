Sportime Randall’s Island Named Private/Commercial Club of the Year by Racquet Sports Industry (RSI)

RSI’s Annual Champions of Tennis Awards Honor Excellence in the Industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportime Randall’s Island , a premier tennis and pickleball facility located on Randall’s Island in New York City, has been named the Private/Commercial Club of the Year by Racquet Sports Industry.This recognition celebrates Sportime Randall’s Island’s commitment to excellence in facilities, programming, community engagement and innovation in the racquet sports industry. Located in Randall’s Island Park in Manhattan, the facility, which Sportime constructed in 2009 at a cost of over $20 million, just underwent a $50+ million expansion and renovation. Spanning more than 260,000 square feet, Sportime Randall’s Island includes 29 hard and soft-surface tennis courts in climate-controlled buildings and year-round and seasonal air structures, making it the largest indoor tennis facility in the world. The club also features six dedicated pickleball courts, four dedicated U10 courts, an athletic training center for group and private sport-specific training, a full service café, a well-stocked pro shop, flexible event spaces, locker rooms, and multiple, beautiful lobbies and lounges.As the flagship location of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA - https://www.sportimeny.com/jmta ), Sportime Randall’s Island is shaping the next generation of elite junior players. JMTA consistently produces a high percentage of national championship competitors, with many players earning scholarships to play tennis at prestigious colleges and universities, including Ivy League institutions and top NCAA programs.Sportime Randall’s Island, in partnership with the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP - https://www.jmtpny.org/ ), a nonprofit organization founded by tennis icon John McEnroe in 2012 to break down economic, racial and social barriers through tennis, delivers free weekly tennis programs to more than 4,000 participants each year: young people from some of NYC’s most under-resourced communities. Since 2012, more than $10.7 million has been awarded in scholarships to youth who lack the financial means to pursue tennis at the highest levels, providing them with the opportunity to chase their tennis dreams and change their lives.“We’re thrilled that Sportime Randall’s Island has been named Facility of the Year by Racquet Sports Industry,” says Claude Okin, President and CEO of Sportime. “As a lifelong New Yorker, who learned to play tennis in NYC parks, creating this one-of-a-kind, urban tennis hub, in the city that we love, has been a passion project and a dream come true. We are very proud of our flagship facility, not just because it is a great business, with a great future, and has burnished our Company’s legacy in NYC, but because of the impact that its programs, along with our charitable efforts in NYC, have made, and will continue to make, in the lives of NYC kids.”Sportime Randall’s Island is open 365 days a year and offers instructional and competitive tennis, pickleball and athletic training programs, including JMTA, as well as summer and school-break training camps, for juniors and adults of all ages and levels, provided by its team of world-class directors and coaches. In addition to private and group instruction, seasonal and hourly court rentals are available.About SportimeSince 1994, Sportime has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in New York State. Sportime’s 15 club locations most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now Sportime Port Washington. Sportime currently offers 192 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 70 pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf, camps, gyms and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. Sportime clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) and Sportime Volleyball Club (VBC). Sportime clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com

