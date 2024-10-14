Unlimited Auto Wash has begun the process of renewing its Environmental Sustainability Certification for 2025

Unlimited Auto Wash Club Edenark Group ISO 14001 Certification Badge

Unlimited Auto Wash Maintains a High Bar in the Car Wash Industry

We are the first, and only, environmentally certified sustainable car wash operation in Palm Beach County, Florida.” — Kevin Dalton, CEO of Unlimited Auto Wash

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Auto Wash Club https://www.unlimitedautowashclub.com/ ) is a 100% Full-Service Hand Car Wash that serves South Florida via six locations and over 175 employees. It cares deeply about the environment and the community it serves and pursued and attained the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification for all six locations in 2024.All legitimate certifications require annual 3rd party verification of actions and annual renewals. Unlimited Auto Wash Club has begun the process of 3rd party verification of its 2024 actions and 2025 project planning and certification renewal.“Consumers will move their business to a company they believe is environmentally sustainable. This causes companies to want to be seen as sustainable, even though studies show that over 70% of companies that claim they are sustainable, are exaggerating (ie, greenwashing). This is why governments around the world are creating laws that require companies that make claims be certified under a globally-respected standard and verified by a 3rd party,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. “The only way to be sure of a company’s sustainability claim is to confirm that the claim is being made under a globally-respected program and 3rd party verified. If it isn’t, take your business to a company that is.”“We are the first, and only, environmentally certified sustainable car wash operation in Palm Beach County, Florida. We do things the right way, raised the bar for our industry in 2024, and plan to keep the bar high in 2025,” says Kevin Dalton, CEO of Unlimited Auto Wash. “The Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program provides us the opportunity to show all our stakeholders - our customers, our employees, our vendors and our community – the kind of organization we are.”The six individual locations and their 2024 statements can be found here –- Palm Beach Gardens / Northlake – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-palm-beach-gardens-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ - West Palm Beach – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-west-palm-beach-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ - Tequesta – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-tequesta-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ - Wellington – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-wellington-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ - Jupiter – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-jupiter-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ - Palm Beach Gardens / Frenchman’s – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-at-frenchmans-in-palm-beach-gardens-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/ Unlimited Auto Wash ( https://www.unlimitedautowashclub.com/ ) can be reached at +1 561-WASH-ME-2Edenark Group ( https://edenark.com ) can be reached at +1 561.512.2257

