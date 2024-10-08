OneWell Health Care Announces Collaboration with Uber Health to Provide Transportation Services to the IDD Community Contact OneWell Health Care & Request Transportation Services via Uber!

OneWell Health Care collaborates with Uber Health to provide enhanced transportation services for individuals with IDD in Connecticut, promoting independence.

Transportation is a key element in empowering individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities to live independently. We are excited to work with Uber Health to make this vision a reality” — Aytekin Oldac, President & CEO of OneWell Health Care

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading home healthcare provider serving the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) community, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Uber Health. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced transportation services to individuals with IDD in Connecticut, helping them access essential healthcare, community activities, and daily living needs more conveniently.

Transportation has long been a barrier for many individuals with IDD, impacting their independence and ability to participate in community life. OneWell Health Care is leveraging Uber Health's extensive network to offer rides for its participants. Since 2018, Uber Health’s HIPAA-enabled solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations. From non-emergency medical transportation to prescription, grocery, and over-the-counter-item delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 4,000 healthcare customers trust Uber Health to provide access to transportation.

This service will make it easier for individuals to attend medical appointments, engage in social and recreational activities, continue their education, and carry out everyday errands, improving their quality of life.

Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health, said, “Transportation is a widely known social determinant of health and, when left unaddressed, can greatly impact patients’ health outcomes. Uber Health is a firm believer in improving access to care for all and is proud to work with OneWell Health Care to help the IDD community get the care they need.”

OneWell Health Care is committed to improving the lives of individuals with IDD by providing services that promote independence, dignity, and full integration into the community. With the addition of access to transportation services through Uber Health, OneWell Health Care continues to expand its comprehensive range of supports, helping participants lead more connected and independent lives.

About OneWell Health Care

OneWell Health Care is dedicated to serving the IDD community through a variety of home healthcare services, including home modifications, in-home nursing, respite care, assistive technology, and more. OneWell’s mission is to empower individuals with disabilities to achieve the highest level of independence and quality of life possible.

For more information about the transportation service or the other services provided to the IDD Community, contact OneWell Health Care.

