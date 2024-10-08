West Ada School District Partners with Idaho Diaper Bank to Support Students and Families in Need

diaper drive graphic and flyer

We are thrilled to be part of an effort that directly supports the health and well-being of our students and their families.” — Emily Coltrin, Community School Liaison

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Ada School District is pleased to announce a partnership with the Idaho Diaper Bank to ensure that students in need have access to essential hygiene products. This initiative aims to support families by providing diapers and pull-ups for children who require them.Donation Details:Items Needed: New diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and pull-ups.Donation Period: October 14 through October 25, 2024.How to Donate:Drop-Off Locations: Donations can be made at the following West Ada School District locations:West Ada School District Office - Address: 1303 East Central Drive, Meridian, ID 83642Desert Sage Elementary School - Address: 9325 West Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709McMillan Elementary School - Address: 10901 McMillan Road, Boise, ID 83713Meridian Elementary School - Address: 1035 Northwest 1st Street, Meridian, ID 83642Peregrine Elementary School - Address: 1860 West Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642Meridian Middle School - Address: 1507 NW. 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642Online Donations via Amazon: Donations can also be made through the Amazon registry by searching for "West Ada Community School Diaper Drive" or visiting the following link: Amazon Gift Registry Emily Coltrin, Community School Liaison at Peregrine Elementary School, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "Providing access to diapers through this drive allows us to remove a significant barrier for many families in our community. We are thrilled to be part of an effort that directly supports the health and well-being of our students and their families."We encourage community members to participate in this important initiative to support our students and families.For more information, please contact West Ada School District Office at (208) 855-4500 or visit our website at www.westada.org

