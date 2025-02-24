West Ada School District to Host 4th Annual College & Career Fair

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Ada School District is proud to announce the 4th Annual College & Career Fair, set to take place on March 5, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View High School (2000 S Millennium Way, Meridian, ID 83642). This exclusive event for West Ada School District high school students is designed to empower students by connecting them directly with representatives from colleges, universities, and local businesses, helping them make informed decisions about their post-secondary and career paths.Starting in freshman year, students are encouraged to attend college and career fairs to explore options, network with professionals, and build confidence as they plan their futures. The fair provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in one-on-one discussions with post-secondary institutions and organizations, gain insights into various programs, and discover career opportunities tailored to their interests.Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of Schools, stated, "Our College & Career Fair is a cornerstone event that opens doors for our students, giving them the resources and connections needed to pursue their dreams. We are committed to preparing our students for success, and this event exemplifies that dedication."Event Schedule & Transportation:8:00 a.m.: Setup for participating organizations begins.9:00 a.m.: Student admission starts.Transportation: A bus will be stationed at each high school, departing every hour on the hour. At EHS, two buses will run to ensure the route is completed on time.For more details and registration information, please CLICK HERE

