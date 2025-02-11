Meridian FFA Chapter Invites Community to Annual Community Appreciation Breakfast

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meridian FFA Chapter warmly invites the community to their annual Community Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, February 21st, from 6:00 to 8:00 a.m. at the Meridian Career Technical Center (CTC), located at 1900 W Pine Avenue.In celebration of National FFA Week, this FREE breakfast is organized by FFA members to show appreciation for the unwavering support of the community. Students from the Meridian FFA Chapter will be serving a hearty breakfast including pancakes, hash browns, eggs, sausage, milk, and coffee. The event will take place in the welding shop at the Meridian CTC.“We are excited to bring the community together for this special occasion,” said Will Schumaker, Director of Career and Technical Education at West Ada School District. “The support we receive from the community is vital to the success of our students, and this breakfast is a wonderful way to celebrate their hard work and dedication. We invite people of all ages to join us for this fun and fulfilling event.”The event is an opportunity for FFA members to express their gratitude and showcase the valuable contributions they make to the community. The Meridian FFA Chapter encourages everyone to come out, celebrate FFA Week, and enjoy a delicious, FREE meal prepared by the students.Event Details:What: Meridian FFA Community Appreciation BreakfastWhen: Friday, February 21, 2025, 6:00-8:00 a.m.Where: Meridian Career Technical Center, 1900 W Pine Ave, Meridian, IDCost: FREE for all community members of all agesThe Meridian FFA Chapter looks forward to celebrating the community’s support with a morning of food, conversation, and appreciation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.