Mark Your Calendars: 'Do the Right Day' Fair Set for April 10

This event is a reflection of what makes Meridian and West Ada so special — a shared commitment to caring for one another”
— Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent
MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Ada School District, in partnership with the City of Meridian, invites the community to come together in celebration of kindness, service, and connection at the upcoming Do the Right Day Fair on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Hosted by the West Ada Community Collaborative, JustServe, and the City of Meridian, this event is designed to inspire and empower individuals of all ages to take part in acts of service throughout the community.

Originally launched by the City of Meridian, Do the Right Day encourages residents to make a positive impact through everyday acts of kindness. The fair builds on that momentum, offering meaningful service opportunities, community-building activities, and family-friendly fun.

“This event is a reflection of what makes Meridian and West Ada so special — a shared commitment to caring for one another,” said Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of West Ada School District. “The Do the Right Fair gives our community a chance to come together, serve together, and grow stronger together.”

Katie Rhodenbaugh, Community Liaison at West Ada School District, added, “The Do the Right Fair embodies the values of our community and provides a tangible way for individuals to connect with neighbors and make a positive impact. We encourage everyone to participate and spread kindness throughout Meridian and the Treasure Valley at large.”

The fair will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Meridian Middle School (1507 8th St NW, Meridian). Activities will include:

- Creating handmade bears for children in crisis
- Donating blood through the American Red Cross
- Collecting non-perishable food for the Meridian Food Bank
- Engaging in hands-on service projects onsite
- Writing encouraging notes at the #DoTheRight Appreciation Station
- Enjoying live performances by Comedy Sportz Boise and Dr. Picklestein

Donations will be accepted at the event. For a full list of needed items and volunteer opportunities, please refer to the event flyer.

Come be part of something meaningful. Let’s celebrate kindness and community—one good deed at a time.

About

West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.

