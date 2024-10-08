MDC successfully removes over 43,000 pounds of invasive carp from the Lamine River

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that 43,401 pounds of invasive carp were removed from the Lamine River in September during their focused removal project. MDC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks used nets and electrofishing from Sept. 9-12 and Sept. 23-26 on portions of the Lamine River between the Harriman Hill and De Bourgmont Accesses. The project improved available river habitat for native fish and provided information for how commercial operations might be used in the future to reduce invasive carp. A commercial fishing business will market the fish caught during this operation for various forms of fishing bait.

Invasive carp reproduce and grow quickly, taking up resources that native fish need to survive. While removal efforts may not eliminate invasive carp from the rivers, they can reduce the number of invasive fish present which leads to improved conditions for native fish. This year, various methods of fishing were used, and most carp removed were silver carp with minimal amounts of bighead and grass carp mixed in. All native fish species that were caught were counted and released back into the river for data tracking purposes.

MDC partners are continuing to conduct hydroacoustic surveys of the area for the next several weeks, and in the next few months, staff will be able to analyze the data to get an estimate of how much of the invasive carp population was impacted. This data will allow MDC science staff to track the effects on the area after the removal was completed to determine whether the goal of removing 30-40% of the invasive carp was met during the project.

