Verbit Joins Cvent App Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a leading provider of AI verbal intelligence, has joined the Cvent App Marketplace under the Accessibility & Translation category.The Marketplace listing spotlights Verbit’s new AI-driven Venue Live solution, which enables customers to accurately and reliably caption, transcribe and translate events in real time. The end-to-end solution is powered by Captivate™, Verbit’s revolutionary speech-to-text technology, and works on any device and in any setting, whether on stage, at home, at conferences or integrated within the Cvent Attendee Hub.“Venue Live is highly customizable and designed to deliver access for today’s fast-paced live event and streaming environments, including sports, broadcasts, professional conferences and town halls,” said Michael Rosman, Vice President of Marketing at Verbit. “It offers greater accessibility for all attendees and provides captions and translations in more than 30 languages, helping organizers attract a larger, more diverse, global audience.”Verbit helps organizations of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. Combining decades of captioning and transcription experience with the latest AI technologies, Verbit provides high accuracy transcription and captioning for more than 3,000 businesses, institutions, broadcast outlets and government agencies, among others, enabling them to not only capture speech but also unlock valuable insights from their words and apply them within their native workflow.“We’re proud to expand our captioning and translation offerings in the Cvent App Marketplace with Verbit,” said Brett Fitzgerald, Vice President of Product at Cvent. “Today’s event organizers and marketers often leverage several different technology systems to deliver successful and impactful event programs, and enabling greater accessibility is a key component of that success. We continue to find new and innovative ways to empower event organizers to reach a broader audience and ensure that all participants, regardless of their language or hearing ability, can fully engage with the content.”The Cvent App Marketplace, created by industry leading event technology provider Cvent, provides a centralized location for planners and marketers to easily discover SaaS solutions and other complementary technology partners that integrate with the Cvent platform to help drive even greater event success. The marketplace also enables other leading technology partners to develop on top of the Cvent platform and build ready-to-use apps, helping to expand and personalize the platform capabilities.About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai

