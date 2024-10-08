Empowering Women Farmers in Central Asia: A New Era for Sustainable Agribusiness

The Central Asian Forum of Women Farmers, held on 8 October 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, emphasized the significant achievements of women in local agribusiness. At the same time, it highlighted the challenges they encounter in this key sector of the nation’s economy.

The Forum brought together officials from national authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, women entrepreneurs from Central Asia and Azerbaijan's business communities, international agribusiness experts, as well as representatives from foreign companies and international organizations.

Mrs. Gulnora Makhmudova, Chairperson of the International Business Women's Association of Uzbekistan "TADBIRKOR AYOL" (IBWA), opened the event by emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange across the region. In her speech, she also provided a detailed overview of women's involvement in Uzbekistan's agribusiness sector.

The forum encouraged lively discussions, offering valuable perspectives on effective strategies to enhance gender balance in Central Asia's agribusiness sector. Attendees actively networked and exchanged their in-depth knowledge and visions for further development and income generating activities.

“As we come together at this forum, we have the unique opportunity to create a platform for discussing innovative technologies in women’s agribusiness. By sharing our experiences and best practices, we can increase the interest of rural women in starting their own businesses and promote the development of women-led farms in Uzbekistan,” said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan. “Together, we can develop proposals aimed at expanding foreign trade and promoting the products of Central Asian women farmers to new markets. By creating conditions for reaching concrete agreements among participants, we can implement inclusive business projects in promising areas of rural development,” he added.

The regional event, which concluded with a set of recommendations, was organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan in collaboration with the IBWA and international donor organizations.