Focus on global health issues at UN General Assembly Session

SWEDEN, October 8 - On 26 September, Ms Ankarberg Johansson took part in a High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR means that infectious agents (bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi) develop resistance to treatment.

“Thanks to Sweden’s prominent work to counter antimicrobial resistance, we are well-equipped to contribute to global efforts. That’s why the General Assembly is a very important forum in which to participate and share Swedish experiences,” says Ms Ankarberg Johansson.

The Meeting was the second of its kind, with the first having taken place in 2016. The Meeting included the ceremonial adoption of a political declaration on undertakings to counter AMR. Sweden was one of the most active EU countries during negotiations on the declaration, and many of Sweden’s priority issues have in some way been incorporated into the political declaration.

Sweden’s AMR Ambassador Malin Grape also took part in the High-level Meeting.

Swedish side event emphasises cooperation against AMR across borders

On 25 September, the day before the High-level Meeting, Ms Ankarberg Johansson delivered the opening address at the side event Fostering Cross-Country Solidarity to Address Antimicrobial Resistance in the WHO European Region and Beyond. The event was organised by the Public Health Agency of Sweden together with the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe). The starting point for discussions during the event was the roadmap to counteract AMR agreed upon by the WHO/Europe’s members at the end of 2023. During the event, participants discussed issues such as how support from WHO and cooperation with other countries work in practice.

Along with Ms Ankarberg Johansson, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge were in attendance.

In conjunction with the side event, Ms Ankarberg Johansson met bilaterally with Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Serhii Dubrov. During their meeting, Ms Ankarberg Johansson re-emphasised Sweden’s support to Ukraine’s health and medical care in light of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

Panel discussion on measures to combat cervical cancer

On 25 September, the American publication Foreign Policy organised a livestreamed panel discussion on cervical cancer, in which Ms Ankarberg Johansson took part. Cervical cancer is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) in approximately 98 per cent of all cases. Thanks to vaccination and screening against HPV, it is now possible to completely eradicate HPV and cervical cancer.