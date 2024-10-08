F&I Providers Relief Fund Donates to NADA Foundation to Support Dealership Employees Affected by Hurricane Helene

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The F&I Providers Relief Fund, formed in 2020 by EasyCare CEO Tony Wanderon, today announced a $40,000 donation to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund. This contribution will directly support dealership employees and their families in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, which recently devastated parts of the southeastern United States.As the automotive industry faces unprecedented challenges in these regions, the F&I Providers Relief Fund donation will assist with immediate relief efforts, helping to provide essential resources to employees who have been severely affected by the storm."We understand the critical role dealerships play in their communities, providing both jobs and services that are essential to the local economy," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of EasyCare. "The donation from the F&I Providers Relief Fund is intended to offer meaningful support to the hardworking people who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, helping them get back on their feet as quickly as possible."The NADA Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance to dealership employees affected by natural disasters. Through this donation, the F&I Provider’s Relief Fund, contributed to by 20 F&I companies, including EasyCare, join the industry-wide effort to assist the thousands of families struggling to recover from the storm’s impact.“For more than a decade, the Emergency Relief Fund has helped dealership employees and their families weather all kinds of natural disasters and tragedies, from Hurricane Katrina and Harvey, to wildfires, tornadoes and floods,” Annette Sykora, NADA Foundation Chairwoman, wrote in a release. “The foundation is ready to help dealership employees with needed financial assistance—and fast.”For more information on how to donate to the NADA Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, please visit www.nadafoundation.org # # #About F&I Providers Relief FundFounded during the COVID-19 pandemic by EasyCare CEO Tony Wanderon, F&I Providers Relief Fund for F&I Managers offers financial assistance to F&I managers and their families during times of crisis and financial hardships. The Fund is part of the Changing Lives Foundation, which exists to provide hope, compassion, and financial support directly to individuals who have experienced a catastrophic life event and have nowhere else to turn. The Foundation’s purpose is deeply rooted in compassion and a desire to make a positive impact in the world. We financially assist those who find themselves in catastrophic need, whether it be due to house fires, personal tragedies, or other unforeseen circumstances. We aim to be a beacon of hope, offering a financial grant to help individuals during emergent needs.About EasyCare:Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com

