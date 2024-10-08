SecurityBridge’s Bill Oliver Selected By ASUG Organizers To Discuss SAP Cybersecurity Best Practices

Company Reveals Its New “Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP” Initiative At the Houston, TX, Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, proudly announces that Managing Director Bill Oliver will present at ASUG Best Practices 2024 in Houston, TX, from October 14th to 16th. In a session focused on real-world SAP cybersecurity strategies, Oliver will be joined by Nipun Mahajan, a senior cybersecurity analyst at Lonza.Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) is dedicated to helping users maximize their SAP investment through networking opportunities, education, research, and ongoing advocacy. ASUG Best Practices is ideal for individuals and teams across the SAP ecosystem. This conference is particularly relevant for managerial-level professionals actively providing customer, technical, or functional support for their SAP environment. Their session , “Implementing an SAP Cybersecurity Program—Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late,” will occur on October 15th from 2:10 PM to 2:50 PM CT. The session will provide attendees with practical guidance on developing an SAP cybersecurity plan, including critical processes and SAP components to incorporate into the strategy. Attendees will benefit from real-world examples drawn from Lonza’s SAP security initiatives."I’m proud to once again join Mahajan in bringing this important topic to a live audience,” said Oliver. “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and businesses must stay ahead of threats by implementing effective SAP security measures.”Oliver has over 20 years of experience in SAP cybersecurity, including large-scale implementations and managerial roles in audit and security advisory. Mahajan, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), has deep expertise in cross-platform application security, specializing in SAP Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Segregation of Duties (SOD) analysis, and SAP security operations.For more information about SAP cybersecurity, view SecurityBridge’s on-demand webinar, “Why is SAP Security Patching Not Like Windows Updates?” at bit.ly/4dandIc The Cybersecurity Command Center for SAPTraditional cybersecurity approaches often rely on reactive measures, which means businesses only address issues after they occur. SecurityBridge has transitioned the company into the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP to address these issues.The transition is driven by the increasing complexity of security needs in SAP environments and mirrors broader trends across various industries where businesses seek centralized, all-in-one solutions. By centralizing security functions—such as threat detection, compliance monitoring, and incident response, SecurityBridge ensures that customers have complete visibility of their SAP security posture—with the ability to:-Monitor the entire SAP environment from a single dashboard.-Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities and threats in real time.-Manage compliance and security policies more effectively.-Respond to incidents with speed and precision.This strategic move ensures that businesses can stay ahead of potential threats while optimizing their security strategies for the future.About SecurityBridge, Inc.SecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform. Trusted by organizations worldwide to safeguard their most critical business systems. Our platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, empowering organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. With a proven track record, including a stellar customer success rating and over 5,000 SAP systems secured globally. SecurityBridge stands out for its ability to accurately provide a 360° view of the SAP security posture, ease of use, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. We are committed to innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity, ensuring businesses can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

