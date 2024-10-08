ATII Logo Bill Woolf Named New Chief Executive Officer of Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)

Industry veteran with broad, cross-sector experience to lead nonprofit tech organization dedicated to eradicating modern-day slavery and child exploitation

ATII is well positioned to provide actionable intelligence that leverages advanced data analytics, aimed at disrupting the financial infrastructure that supports human trafficking networks.” — Bill Woolf

SURF CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)’s current CEO, Aaron Kahler has appointed Bill Woolf , a Principal of the Woolf Group with a demonstrated track record of providing vision, strategic direction and expertise in combating human trafficking within cross sectors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of ATII.Woolf has more than 20 years of experience in combating human trafficking – most notably being recognized by receiving the Presidential Medal for Extraordinary Efforts to Combat Trafficking in Persons. He started his professional career as a police officer where he was promoted to the position of detective and was assigned to work on the Gang Investigations Unit. He later served as a federal task force officer, with both the FBI and HSI, investigating and prosecuting cases locally and federally.Additionally, Mr. Woolf was called upon by the U.S. Department of Justice to accept a position as a member of the Senior Executive Service in the role of Human Trafficking Programs Director where he was responsible for overseeing the nearly $100 million budget to support human trafficking programs across the United States. Bill also served as Special Advisor to the White House for human trafficking and child exploitation overseeing the implementation of the first-ever National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking.ATII is committed to combating human trafficking, child exploitation, and related crimes through a multifaceted approach of prevention, detection, investigation, and advocacy. Founded with a mission to follow the money and fight slavery, ATII employs rigorous data-driven methodologies to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking networks globally. By identifying suspicious activities and tracing the flow of funds across borders, ATII provides crucial intelligence to law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and governmental bodies, enabling more effective interventions and prosecutions against traffickers.“ATII’s profound impact on combating human trafficking is a direct result of the dynamic partnerships and collaborations it has fostered,” said Woolf “I am excited to build on that legacy. ATII is well positioned to provide actionable intelligence that leverages advanced data analytics, aimed at disrupting the financial infrastructure that supports human trafficking networks.”“Bill is a proven leader with a passion for educating various sectors about the signs of human trafficking, raising awareness among policymakers, industry leaders, and the public, and forging strategic partnerships to strengthen the fight against traffickers,” said Aaron Kahler, prior CEO of ATII. “We are excited to see the new heights his expertise will take this organization and the impact we will make globally.”Woolf will succeed Aaron Kahler, who is the Founder and has been CEO since the origination of ATII in 2019. Kahler announced that he will transition to the Chairman of the ATII Board to grow executive leadership at the Board level, provide oversight and help support Bill’s leadership transition.“My gratitude and thanks go out to our many supporters worldwide who have enabled unparalleled growth and impact from our organization during my tenure as CEO,” said Kahler. “I’m confident that ATII, the staff and its members, will be in good hands with Bill. He has the knowledge, skills and passion to take the organization where it needs to go next as I remain closely aligned.”About ATIIBased in the United States, Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2019, is committed to combatting human trafficking, child exploitation, and related crimes through a multifaceted approach of prevention, detection, investigation, and advocacy. Founded with a mission to follow the money and fight slavery, ATII employs rigorous data-driven methodologies to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking networks globally.ATII's efforts are centered on leveraging advanced data analytics and financial intelligence to uncover patterns in illicit financial transactions that facilitate human trafficking and modern slavery. By identifying suspicious activities and tracing the flow of funds across borders, ATII provides crucial intelligence to law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and governmental bodies, enabling more effective interventions and prosecutions against traffickers. To learn more about ATII, visit https://followmoneyfightslavery.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.