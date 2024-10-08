Miss Pink Women Wellness - Woman Business Circle

Miss Pink Women Wellness 19 October 2024 H.E. Laila Rahhall WBC Founder & CEO Join us at Miss Pink Women Wellness 19 October 2024 H.E. Laila Rahhall and Patrizia Marin Woman Busibness Circle logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 19, 2024, at B Hub, Burjuman Center, Bur Dubai, The Woman Business Circle will held the Miss Pink Women Wellness Event, a powerful gathering dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and providing support to women and their families. Taking place at the B hub in Burjuman Center, this event aims to create a safe space where women can come together, share stories, and access valuable resources for breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support during recovery.

Through expert-led discussions, health workshops, and inspiring survivor stories, we aim to empower women with knowledge and emotional support. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in wellness activities that promote mental and physical well-being, crucial for those affected by breast cancer.

Join us on this impactful day to raise awareness, show solidarity, and support the fight against breast cancer. Whether you’re a survivor, a loved one, or an advocate, the MissPink Women Wellness Event is a day of learning, healing, and community.

REGISTER NOW https://womanbusinesscircle.com/miss-pink-women-wellness/

OUR MISSION

Woman Business Circle is dedicated to fostering the success of women entrepreneurs, our mission is to provide a platform and support women entrepreneurs where innovation, creative and inclusive practices converge to success. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for networking and mentorship programs for personal and business development. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, we aim to empower each member on their unique journey towards achieving their business goals

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Opening Greeting by H.E Laila Rahhall

Topic: The importance of Women Health and Wellness in preventing Cancer

Presentation by Burjuman Management

Keynote Session by Dr. Seema

Interactive Workshop by Dr. Rajul

Self Examination techniques for early detection for breast cancer

Talk by Dr. Lina

Panel Talk

Nutrition and Cancer Prevention – The Power of a Healthy Diet.

Survivor Story by Jesno Jackson

Breast Cancer Care

Expert Doctors Round Table and QA Session

Break and Networking Time

Bite and Build: Networking Opportunities

Introduction of artists and Art Exhibition

Meet the artists and their fabulous artworks.

Harmonizing Body & Breath

A guided meditation Session

Panel Talk

Early Detection and lifestyle Choices – Keys to Cancer Prevention

Fashion Show

Closing Ceremony

Motivational Speech by H.E Laila Rahhall, Photo Session and certificates

About Woman Business Circle

EMPOWER, CONNECT, SUCCEED

Woman Business circle is an inspiring community of motivated entrepreneurs who come together to connect, collaborate and elevate each other to success. Whether you are a successful leader with an established business or an aspiring entrepreneur with big dreams, Our circle is your platform for growth and support. At Woman Business Circle, We are here to support you every step of the way on your entrepreneurial Journey.

MISSION & VISION

Woman Business Circle Empowers women through sustainable business development, to cultivate practices and innovative strategies that create a lasting impact on economic growth. Empowering women to transform ideas into actions, derive enjoyment from their pursuits, and gain financial independence.

Our vision is to elevate the Women's Business Circle from a local force to a global powerhouse. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusive practices, we aspire to transcend borders and empower women entrepreneurs worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, we aim to create a network that transcends geographical boundaries, providing women with opportunities for global impact and success in the ever-expanding landscape of international business.

WHAT WE DO

Networking - Immerse yourself in a vibrant community of like-minded women entrepreneurs. Connect, collaborate and grow together.

Mentorship - Experience expert mentorship, gaining insights and strategies from seasoned professionals committed to your success.

Panel Talk - Stay ahead of the curve with our inspiring panel talks. Get broader perspective on current business challenges.

Global Expansion - Elevate your business reach effortlessly with our expert local-to-global expansion support, tailored to fuel success on a global scale.

Awards - Awards to recognize and celebrate business women who not only excel in their own entrepreneurial journey, but also generously share their expertise aiding others through valuable referrals.

Events - We curate a series of inspiring events annually that brings visionary women together. Our events are designed to foster collaboration and elevate women in business.

OUR FOUNDER H.E. LAILA RAHHALL

At the helm of Woman Business Circle stands a remarkable leader, an advocate for change, and Our Visionary founder, Her Excellency Laila Rahhall. With a profound dedication to empowering women in business, Her Excellency has charted an inspiring course that has transformed Woman Business Circle into a vibrant community of thriving entrepreneurs. Being the Vice President of GLOBAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, Her Excellency Laila Rahhall has garnered international recognition for her commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. Her influence extends beyond borders advocating for policies that create an environment conducive to entrepreneurship. Her connection with ROYAL HOUSE OF SHEBA as a CROWN SENATOR reflects her commitment to cultural richness and the promotion of heritage. Her Excellency Laila Rahhall's remarkable leadership extends to philanthropy, where she demonstrates a deep commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in communities worldwide. As a dedicated philanthropist, she channels her resources and influence towards causes that uplift and empower marginalized groups, particularly women and underserved communities.

Her Vision for Woman Business Circle

In the spirit of inclusivity and collaboration, Her Excellency Laila Rahhal envisions Woman Business Circle as a catalyst for change – a place where every woman entrepreneur can find support, inspiration, and opportunities for growth. Her commitment to fostering a community that transcends boundaries and embraces diversity is woven into the fabric of Woman Business Circle.

Through her leadership, we strive to create an environment where women’s voices are heard, talents are recognized, and success knows no bounds.

As we celebrate the achievements of Woman Business Circle, we are grateful for the vision and guidance provided by Her Excellency Laila Rahhal – a true inspiration for women in business.

Miss Pink Women Wellness -

Date: October 19, 2024

Location: B Hub , Burjuman Center, Bur Dubai

The MissPink Women Wellness Event is a powerful gathering dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and providing support to women and their families. Taking place at the B hub in Burjuman Center, this event aims to create a safe space where women can come together, share stories, and access valuable resources for breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support during recovery.

Through expert-led discussions, health workshops, and inspiring survivor stories, we aim to empower women with knowledge and emotional support. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in wellness activities that promote mental and physical well-being, crucial for those affected by breast cancer.

Join us on this impactful day to raise awareness, show solidarity, and support the fight against breast cancer. Whether you’re a survivor, a loved one, or an advocate, the MissPink Women Wellness Event is a day of learning, healing, and community.

OUR MISSION

Woman Business Circle is dedicated to fostering the success of women entrepreneurs, our mission is to provide a platform and support women entrepreneurs where innovation, creative and inclusive practices converge to success. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for networking and mentorship programs for personal and business development. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, we aim to empower each member on their unique journey towards achieving their business goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.