Public Service Commission briefs media on pulse bulletin and outcomes of its plenary meeting, 14 Oct

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will be holding its quarterly plenary meeting from Wednesday, 09 to 11 October 2024. The Plenary is the highest decision-making body of the PSC. Some of the issues that will be discussed at Plenary will include the following amongst others:

Performance overview of the PSC;

Reports from the Plenary Committees on Leadership and Management Practices, Monitoring and Evaluation, Integrity and Anti-Corruption, Institutional Development and Governance;

The Commission’s work in different provinces; as well as

Readiness with regard to the implementation of the PSC Bill.

The meeting will also approve the PSC’s Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 April to 30 June 2024.

Subsequent to the Plenary meeting, a media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Monday, 14 October 2024

Time: 10:00 – 11:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The purpose of the media briefing will be to communicate Plenary decisions and release the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and X pages as per the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA

Media RSVPs:

Zodwa Mtsweni

Cell: 076 554 8890

Enquiries:

Humphrey Ramafoko

Cell: 082 782 1730