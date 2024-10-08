OAS and Structuralia launch 1,500 master's scholarships to promote inclusion in STEM careers in the Caribbean

OAS2024

In the Caribbean, only 30% of university students in STEM careers are from underrepresented groups, a figure that reflects a persistent challenge.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The under-representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers continues to be a concern in the Caribbean. This situation underscores the urgent need to provide more opportunities and incentives for individuals to take an interest in these disciplines, which are crucial for the current and future labor market.Juan Antonino Cuartero, director of Structuralia, the leading online school in the STEM sector with more than 200,000 students in 115 countries, commented: “It is essential to encourage greater participation in STEM, especially in a context where the region plays a crucial role in the global trend of nearshoring, driving the demand for specialized talent in these fields.”According to the OECD, in the Caribbean, individuals tend to be more inclined towards careers related to business, administration, and law (62%), as well as health and wellness (70%). In contrast, engineering (80%) and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) (75%) are fields dominated by a specific gender, sectors that are highly sought after by companies.Given this reality, the Organization of American States (OAS) and Structuralia have launched a call for 1,500 50% scholarships in the region, aimed at more than 65 master's degree programs in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Business Management, Civil Engineering, Business Analytics, Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Project Management, among others.“These scholarships are an opportunity to boost talent towards strategic sectors for regional development,” said Cuartero.Requirements and application processCandidates must be university graduates or have demonstrable experience in the area of the selected master's degree, be citizens or have legal residence in a Caribbean country, and have been previously admitted to the program of their choice.The deadline to apply is October 10. Those interested should complete the registration form at https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/ as soon as possible, as places are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis after completing the documentation and interview process.The results will be announced on October 15 on the official OAS website.“We encourage all those interested to take advantage of this opportunity to train in professions that are transforming the world and opening doors to the future,” added Cuartero.Keep in mindIn order to promote the study of these master's degrees and manage STEM knowledge and skills in young individuals under 30 years of age, those interested in this age group will also be able to take free short courses in areas such as financial management, contract management, digital identity, or agile management approach. This type of training will last between 40 and 80 hours.In addition, they will receive an additional 5% of the value of the scholarship with the objective of contributing to reducing the salary inequality compared to others in similar positions.For further informationTo learn more about the enrollment process and benefits, visit https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/

