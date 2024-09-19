OAS and Structuralia to award 1,500 scholarships in Caribbean to promote STEM graduate studies

Structuralia - OAS Scholarchips09

Only 1 out of every 10 university students in the Caribbean is being trained in STEM, despite these being the most highly valued and best-paid skills.

MADRID, SPAIN, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick fact: currently only 1 out of every 10 university students in the Caribbean is being trained in Engineering, Mathematics, Science, and Technology, despite these being the most highly valued and best-paid skills in the labor market.STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills are currently the most in-demand in job interviews across the Caribbean. However, less than 15% of graduate students in the region are being trained in these disciplines, despite them being the most valued and highest-paid skills in the labor market. This is according to a recent study by Structuralia, the world's largest online school in the STEM sector, which has more than 200,000 students in 115 countries.Similarly, the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that by 2050, 90% of jobs will be related to these skills; in other words, if professionals in the Caribbean are not trained in these areas, in the short term, they will be left out of the labor market or simply will not be competitive enough.This worrying deficit is compounded by the low participation of women in the Information Technology (IT) sector, especially in careers related to STEM competencies. According to a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in the Caribbean, out of every 10 graduates in professions related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, only 3 are women. This highlights the gender gap that persists in the region compared to other professional sectors.Although female participation in STEM has grown in some Caribbean countries, it is still low compared to the world average (38%) and that of OECD countries (37%). Women in the region tend to be trained in areas such as education and health, sectors that, while important, do not offer the best job opportunities or salaries compared to the technology industry.In fact, when reviewing their participation in the labor market, the same UNDP report reveals a 75% gender gap in the region: for every 10 employees working in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, only 2 or 3 are women. This figure reflects the global trend, where, on average, women occupy only 28% of positions in Science and Engineering.In response to this scenario, and to promote training in STEM careers and reduce the gender gap that persists in the digital industry, the Organization of American States (OAS) and Structuralia will provide 1,500 scholarships covering 50% of tuition for those who want to pursue master’s degrees in Engineering and Technology.Who can apply:Applicants must be university graduates (or have demonstrable knowledge and experience in the field of the selected program) and have the nationality of a Caribbean country or legal residency in the country of application. In addition, they must have been previously admitted to the master's program they wish to pursue."To apply, all they need to do is go to https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/ , fill out the application form, and review the documentation that will be sent to them by email. Then, they must complete the scholarship application form, attaching a copy of their ID, resume, and university diploma; finally, they will have to complete a telephone interview," explained Rocio Menor, head of the international scholarship program.Available study options:Applicants can choose from over 65 programs . Some of the most attractive include: a BIM Master’s Degree (which offers specializations such as civil engineering, construction, or design); Master’s in Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Petrochemicals; in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data; in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies; in Big Data and Business Analytics; and in Smart Cities.However, according to market studies in several countries in the region, some of the programs that may generate the most interest are: Business Management, Engineering and Construction Project Management, Structural Analysis and Calculation Software, and Agile Methodologies and Project Management.Remember, all programs last one year, and classes begin on October 22. The deadline to apply for the scholarships is October 10, places are limited and will be awarded in order of enrollment. The results of the winners will be announced on October 15 through a press release on the official OAS website."In a context where engineering and technology are drivers of progress, these 1,500 scholarships will offer a unique opportunity to empower talent in the Caribbean and strengthen the pathways necessary for sustainable development in the region," concluded Menor.Important to note:To promote the study of these master's programs and strengthen the management of STEM knowledge and skills in young women under 30 years old, those interested in this age group can also take free short courses in areas such as financial management, contract management, digital identity, or agile management. These courses will last between 40 and 80 hours.

