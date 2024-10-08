Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, prominent banks & insurance companies to speak at WFIS 2024 – Indonesia

The World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) returns to Jakarta on Nov 12-13, uniting fintech leaders to address challenges and showcase innovations.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jakarta, 8th October 2024: Indonesia’s most coveted FSI event, World Financial Innovation Series ( WFIS ) is going to feature a common ground for the industry leaders yet another time at the Raffles Jakarta on 12 – 13 November. The event will bring the latest in fintech and other innovative technologies whilst addressing the most pressing challenges in the industry.The upcoming sixth annual edition has confirmed some of the biggest names from the financial sector to share their wisdom at the platform. Some of the most notable names include Sudarto Sudarto (CIO, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia), Kaspar Situmorang (EVP – Digital Banking, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk), Dicky Djohan (Chief Technology Officer, Prudential Indonesia), Jeny Mustopha (CIO, Bank BTPN), Gina Virginia (CIO, HSBC Indonesia), Ashvin S. Uttamsingh (Chief Operating Officer, Zurich Insurance Indonesia), Sonny Supriyadi (Chief Data Officer, Maybank) and many others.One of the key speakers, Fahmi Adhyatmaka (VP - Head, Mobile & Internet Banking, PermataBank), expressed his views on the upcoming event, “I am looking forward to the World Financial Innovation Series - Indonesia this coming Nov'24 as it is expected to be filled with insightful discussions on fostering innovation and resilience in the industry. With the rapid rise of digital banking and fintech solutions, Indonesia is becoming a key player in Southeast Asia's evolving financial landscape.”Another key speaker for WFIS, the Chief Data Officer of Maybank, Sonny Supriyadi highlighted the pivotal nature of data intelligence, “In the context of banking industry, data intelligence is the key to unlocking the full potential of big data in banking. By analyzing trends, patterns, and real-time data, we can make informed decisions, optimize processes, and gain a competitive edge.”While the country’s fintech industry is getting constantly propelled by surging consumer adoption and a dynamic venture capital (VC) ecosystem, WFIS has become the most focused space for financial institutions to explore next-gen financial products.As Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, Indonesia is now already housing over 300 fintech companies and has garnered a mammoth funding of $3.5 billion between 2020 and 2023, which clearly projects the growing investor confidence and compelling growth prospect.Following this promising move from the investors, the tech players have also up their game whilst leaving no opportunity for mega tie-ups and partnerships. It’s perhaps the reason why World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is witnessing a huge number of participations from national and global solution providers. While the stellar list is simply growing every day, the platform so far has onboarded some great names including but not limited to Ab Initio Software, Newgen, BML Istisharat, GrabDefence, Braze, Nucleus Software, iProov, Greyamp, Posidex Technologies, SAP, Trellix, Sumsub, Veefin Solutions Ltd, WSO2, Feitian Technologies, Craft Silicon, Paques, Epic Technology Group, AI Rudder, Credit Engine, HyperVerge, Tencent Cloud, Hi Cloud, Credgenics, Monnai, and Oradian.These organisations will get the most lucrative opportunity to pitch their best to over 600 pre-qualified delegates at the platform. The long list includes the region’s top C-suite profiles, most senior executives and the key decision makers from the Indonesia’s leading financial institutions.Acknowledging the platform’s greater objective of elevating Indonesia’s financial services industry, Indonesian Bankers Club has taken the initiative to come forward as the Supporting Partner for WFIS. The organisation will also be seen getting the best recognition for the event and taking part in its program development.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

