[Pangyo Interview] BeyondEx Offers AI-Driven Travel Planning Service: Fast and Convenient Itinerary Suggestions

Yuyoul Eom, CEO of BeyondEx Inc. BETRIVI Features ((top to bottom) “AI-based Travel Video Segment Search,” “AI-based Itinerary Generation”) BETRIVI Flowchart ((left to right) 1. AI-based Travel Itinerary and Route Recommendations, 2. Segment Search and Detailed Travel Information Display, 3. Itinerary and Route Setup, 4. Booking and Purchase, 5. Travel Video Editing and Sharing)

By offering travel information as a SaaS platform, BeyondEx is expanding its collaboration opportunities worldwide.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeyondEx Inc. (CEO Yuyoul Eom) is revolutionizing travel preparation with its innovative AI-powered service, making travel planning more convenient.Using video-based itinerary generation technology, users can quickly find their desired destinations within long travel videos and receive optimized travel routes based on the latest information. The service significantly reduces the time-consuming travel preparation process. Currently, the service is available for Jeju Island, but the company plans to expand nationwide by the end of the year and target inbound travelers to broaden its user base.Last year, BeyondEx was recognized for its technological capabilities by winning the top prize from the South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism at a data utilization competition organized by the Korea Tourism Organization. The company continues growing this year by participating in tourism acceleration projects and programs like the Kibo Venture CAMP.BeyondEx’s primary target is parents in their 30s and 40s preparing for family vacations. These individuals, who balance work and family responsibilities, often invest significant time to ensure a successful trip. Research shows that preparing for a 3-night Korean trip takes an average of 9.6 hours, highlighting their challenges. BeyondEx’s service was created to solve this problem.Leveraging global search service development experience, BeyondEx’s CTO and CEO, Yuyoul Eom, introduced BETRIVI . This service simplifies finding and booking travel destinations while addressing the inconvenience of video navigation. With its video-based search feature, users can quickly locate specific scenes like “a café with a beautiful ocean view” and automatically generate complex itineraries, significantly reducing travel preparation time.BeyondEx also ensures the reliability of its information by utilizing precise, prompt technology, minimizing hallucinations, and providing users with trustworthy, up-to-date data. The optimized route planning feature helps users easily create itineraries, transforming the travel preparation process.The company plans to collaborate with overseas travel agencies and local OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) to attract inbound tourists to Korea. By offering travel information as a SaaS platform, BeyondEx is expanding its collaboration opportunities. Next year, the company aims to support multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and Chinese, as it prepares to enter the global market.BeyondEx leverages its strategic location in Pangyo, which is known for its concentration of IT companies and startups, providing ample networking opportunities. Its proximity to both Seoul and southern Gyeonggi-do also offers geographical advantages. The company is growing rapidly through various collaboration opportunities and startup support programs.BeyondEx plans to expand its service, initially limited to Jeju Island, to cover the entire nation by the end of the year. The company also aims to innovate the travel experience for global tourists through its future service expansion, transforming the travel planning landscape. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do’s representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator ( GBSA ) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange “In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo’s companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

