Atrack by Jiri Andel Wins Bronze in A' Security Awards

Atrack

Innovative Locator System for Integrated Rescue Operations Recognized for Excellence in Security Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of security products design, has announced Atrack by Jiri Andel as the Bronze winner in the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and functionality of Atrack, an independent tracking system developed for integrated rescue operations, mountain rescue, and military use.Atrack addresses the critical need for reliable and accurate tracking in challenging environments where traditional GSM signal coverage or dedicated radio networks may be unavailable. Its high sensitivity and precise positional accuracy make it an invaluable tool for search and rescue operations, natural disaster response, and coordination of rescue units in inaccessible terrain. The design of Atrack aligns with the demanding requirements of the security products industry, offering a robust and user-friendly solution for emergency responders.What sets Atrack apart is its thoughtful design that combines advanced technology with a rugged exterior suitable for use in adverse climatic and natural conditions. The body of Atrack is constructed from chemically treated, colored nylon with a non-slip surface, while the top and bottom covers are made of surface-treated aluminum. The interior houses sophisticated hardware and software components, along with a battery, all secured using screws for easy maintenance and updates. This attention to detail ensures that Atrack can withstand the rigors of demanding rescue operations while providing reliable performance.The Bronze A' Design Award for Atrack serves as a testament to Jiri Andel's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of security products design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that push the boundaries of what is possible in tracking and locator systems. As Atrack gains visibility on the global stage, it has the potential to influence industry standards and drive advancements in rescue operation technologies.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jiri AndelJiří Anděl is an experimental industrial artist based in Czech Paradise, Czech Republic. He combines innovative technology, science, art, and traditional craftsmanship to create diverse works across different sectors. AndÄ?l's expertise lies in prototype and exclusive production, encompassing both design and technical solutions. As a co-founder of the art studio Yakobium, he specialized in sandstone design and products inspired by natural rock formations.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. It acknowledges the skill of designers who develop innovative solutions that have the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on their thoughtful development, effective use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, granted to designs that showcase ingenuity, resourcefulness, and a strong blend of form and function.About A' Design AwardThe A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential entities in the security, safety, and surveillance fields. By participating, entrants showcase their exceptional design capabilities, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing the industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. With a history dating back to 2008, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://securityproductsawards.com

