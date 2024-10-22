Hazel Ortega's High Tide Global Foundation Receive recognition in Mexico City

Hazel Ortega giving a powerful talk at Teatro Xola, Mexico City, to a recently liberated population from the Instituto de Reinserción Social. Her focus was on resilience, empowerment, and practical strategies for reintegration into society. Hazel Ortega arriving at Teatro Xola, posing at the press wall before her talk. The event was sponsored by the High Tide Global Foundation, which she directs. The theater play Cosa de Niños, addressing bullying and violence, was presented before her inspiring conference Hazel Ortega during a radio interview with Fernanda Familiar, one of the most powerful voices and influencers in Spanish-speaking radio. They discussed Hazel’s inspiring testimony and her book From Bounce Checks to Private Jets at Grupo Imagen. Hazel Ortega visiting Max Espejel for a TV interview at 40 ADN TV, sharing her inspiring journey and insights from her book From Bounce Checks to Private Jets. She also talked about her conference tour in Mexico and the work being done by the High Tide Global Foundation Hazel Ortega, of Mexican descent, reconnecting with her roots in Coyoacán, the iconic historic town in Mexico City. As a Mexican-American, Hazel embraces her heritage while continuing her journey of empowerment and success.

Through an impactful theatrical performance, the play Cosa de Niños: Bullying, by Adriano Numa, opened and addressed the critical issue of bullying and violence

When you are born poor, they never teach you how to dream; you always learn how to survive.” — Hazel Ortega, Best seller Author “From bounced checks to private jets”

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Held at one of the city’s most iconic theaters Teatro XOLA. Following the performance, Hazel’s Ortega delivered one of her renowned motivational talks , focused on progress and overcoming adversity. The conferences tour attracted attention from various artistic and cultural figures in Mexico City, as well as individuals involved in social reintegration programs.Hazel’s Mexican conference tour, which in this location was paired with the theater play Bullying: Cosa de Niños, has been a resounding success. Her inspirational talks have captivated audiences across various cities, including San Miguel and Mexico City, where her message of hope and perseverance continues to leave a lasting impact.Hazel presence in Mexico garnered widespread attention reflecting the immense impact she is making. She received a double recognition, both personally and on behalf of the High Tide Global Foundation, from the Instituto de Reinserción Social de la Ciudad de México and the nonprofit organization Artes Contra la Discriminación.Additionally, her book in Spanish, become a revelation for the Latin American audience, Hazel’s message has deeply connected with readers across the region, offering insights and inspiration for overcoming personal challenges.Hazel also hosts a podcast on YouTube, where she discusses a wide range of topics based on her personal experiences and expertise as a behavioral psychologist. Her insights are designed to inspire and empower her audience to navigate life’s challenges with resilience.In collaboration with Instituto de Reinserción Social and Artes para la Discriminación, Hazel is further strengthening her commitment to social causes , particularly focusing on the reintegration of individuals into society. Through her work, she continues to uplift communities, empowering those in need and fighting discrimination with creativity and compassion.High Tide Global Foundation donated 200 pairs of ANNIK shoes to the vulnerable population attending the event, and the brand collaborated by contributing an additional 50 pairs of sandals.

