This fall, consider composting your yard waste. It’s easier than you think

As autumn leaves start falling and you ready for winter, don’t just think about composting -- make it happen!

A child places a bucket of leaves into a compost bin.

Composting yard waste is the simplest thing we can all do to fight climate change while we clean-up our yards.

Better yet, composting produces “black gold” for your garden. A source of rich nutrients that will help your flowers and veggies give you the bounty you want.

Aaron Hiday, of EGLE’s Materials Management Division, shared the following composting options:

Still not finding an option? Try searching the Michigan Recycling Directory, and learn more about composting on EGLE’s Composting Webpage.

Check out EGLE’s composting video part of its Talking Trash series.

The burning of yard waste may not be allowed under local law in your area. Under state law, the burning of trees, logs, brush, and stumps must be further than 1,400 feet from a city or village and cannot cause a nuisance. Moreover, local ordinances may be stricter. In some municipalities, a burn permit is required to burn anything. Local law enforcement can ticket anyone open burning in violation of state or local law. For information on burn permits, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

Composting is the way to go. Learn more about the health and environmental hazards associated with open burning at Michigan.gov/OpenBurning.