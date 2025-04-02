EGLE launches new online asbestos notification system

Asbestos is a hazardous material known to cause serious health issues. Breathing asbestos fibers can cause a build-up of scar-like tissue in the lungs called asbestosis. Asbestos can also cause cancer of the lung or other diseases such as mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs, stomach, or heart. Asbestos can be found in building materials such as insulation, flooring, roofing, and pipe coverings. Demolition or renovations may create exposure to asbestos fibers. Proper handling and disposal are key to protecting public health.

In Michigan, asbestos inspectors play a vital role in enforcing the Asbestos National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (Asbestos NESHAP). These regulations apply to demolition and renovation activities, ensuring that asbestos-containing materials are properly identified, removed, and disposed of in compliance with state and federal laws. Inspectors conduct routine site visits, review notifications, and monitor projects to prevent asbestos exposure and illegal disposal.

EGLE asbestos inspectors received over 95,000 asbestos demolition/renovation notifications and modifications to notifications in 2024 and conducted over 1,900 inspections.

MiEnviro portal, EGLE’s new online notification system for asbestos, will collect essential information on abatement projects, monitor the transportation and disposal of asbestos-containing materials, and facilitate fee collection. Michigan’s new asbestos laws require contractors to pay a fee for each notification. These laws take effect on April 2 and are aimed at strengthening asbestos oversight and safety. The enhanced tracking will improve compliance, reduce illegal dumping, and ensure that asbestos is safely managed throughout the state.

As Global Asbestos Awareness Week highlights the risks of asbestos exposure, these new measures reinforce Michigan’s commitment to protecting public health and the environment. Property owners, contractors, and the public should stay informed and comply with regulations to minimize asbestos-related hazards.

Find out more: