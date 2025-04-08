Electronic waste recycling collection events popping up this spring around state

Springtime is when we clean up all those old plants in our yards and gardens. Springtime is also when we celebrate our Earth Day and take a moment to focus on what we can do to care for the environment around us. Things like recycling all those old electronics can make a big difference. We all have those old computers, cell phone, radios etc., that we have packed away in the corner of the garage because we don’t know what to do with them.

Around Earth Day each year communities across the state undertake activities focused on caring for our earth. School kids plant trees around the school building and others have electronics collection events. Those events are a good time to make sure the unwanted electronics around your home are properly recycled.

Electronics are made up of materials that can be toxic if released into the environment, like leaded glass, mercury switches, mercury bulbs, brominated flame-retardant plastics, and electronic circuitry made of cadmium, chromium, and lead. More importantly, items like cell phones contain rare earth minerals that are very important to our electronics-driven world.

Recovering those rare earth minerals is a big reason why proper disposal of electronic waste – or e-waste – is so important, says Steve Noble, electronics recycling specialist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “Unfortunately, the pace of electronics recycling is not keeping up with the generation of things with a cord or battery,” he said. “In 2022, less than quarter of the electronics generated were recycled. An unreal amount simply resides in drawers, basements and garages waiting to be recycled, primarily because people don't know where to recycle it, or there are no opportunities. Earth Day is a great time to take advantage of the collection events held throughout our state to recycle those items.”

Around Earth Day many communities organize electronics collection events. This year, groups like the Detroit Zoo’s E-Recycling at GreenFest and Recycle Rama in the Lansing area are holding community-wide collection events. Those are an ideal time to get rid of those unwanted electronics. Michigan also has an extended Producer responsibility law that requires manufacturers to provide a no-cost return and recycling option for certain types of electronics. That is generally accomplished through a no-cost mail back program. Details of each brands takeback program can be found on EGLE’s electronics recycling web page.

Through a grant program, EGLE has worked with local communities in rural areas of the state to set up electronics collection locations. These collection sites accept unwanted electronics such as computers, printers, cell phones, televisions, cables/cords/ keyboards and mice and more.

To find a location to properly recycle unwanted electronic waste EGLE's electronic recycling web page lists free takeback programs and other drop off locations offered by manufacturers.

For more tips about e-waste recycling, check out EGLE's handy brochure, or contact Steve Noble for more information at NobleS4@Michigan.gov or 517-449-6153.