Join EGLE and partners on the ‘Road to 2030’ at 2025 MI Healthy Climate Conference

April 22-23 event in Detroit filling up, expected to draw more than 800

Less than two weeks remain to register for the 2025 MI Healthy Climate Conference, hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) April 22-23 in Detroit.

Attendees will join 800-plus representatives of local, state, and tribal governments; universities; nonprofits; community groups; businesses; and more. The conference theme is “Road to 2030,” building toward the goals in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) and landmark clean energy laws.

More than 50 experts will share success stories, challenges, funding opportunities, technical assistance, and more related to the MHCP’s six priority areas: committing to environmental justice and a just transition, cleaning the electrical grid, electrifying vehicles and increasing public transit, repairing and decarbonizing homes and businesses, driving clean innovation in industry, and protecting Michigan’s land and water.

Conference details:

When: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 (registration opens at 11:30), with an optional networking session from 5-6 p.m.; and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Where: Huntington Place, Washington Blvd. 1, Detroit, MI 48226.

Registration: $225 for general admission; $125 for nonprofit or government attendees; or $50 for community members, tribal members, and students.

Registration deadline: Sunday, April 13.

“This forward-looking conference demonstrates that Michigan has leadership, motivation, and momentum on its side when it comes to climate action,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “The road to 2030 and beyond is a route to a prosperous, healthy, carbon-neutral future for ourselves and generations of Michiganders to come.”

The conference agenda includes plenary talks, breakouts, working sessions, and networking opportunities, including a networking session at the end of the first day. Attendees will hear from thought leaders and professionals in clean industry, agriculture, building decarbonization, climate justice, academia, business, banking and finance, government, recycling and waste management, renewable energy, and more, representing organizations including:

The Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity.

Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, the Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association, 5 Lakes Energy, Clean Fuels Michigan, Circle Power, and Apex Clean Energy.

The Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan.

The Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; EGLE; Labor and Economic Opportunity; Natural Resources, Technology, Management, and Budget; Transportation; and Treasury.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Let’s Grow Michigan.

The Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council.

The Michigan Public Service Commission.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

Conference attendees also may register for a “matchmaking” session from 1:15-2:15 p.m. April 23 to connect communities, solar developers, contractors, workforce organizations, and technical assistance providers for networking in advance of the release of a request for proposals for the MI Solar for All pilot.

About the MI Healthy Climate Plan

The state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan positions Michigan as a climate action leader and focuses on actions to spur economic development and create good-paying jobs, lower energy and transportation costs for working families and businesses, work toward energy independence, mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, improve public health, and protect natural resources and wildlife. Its overarching goal is 100% carbon neutrality for Michigan by 2050.