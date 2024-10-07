Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1937
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1937
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
351
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWN, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, FONTANA,
HUGHES, COMITTA, KANE, CULVER AND COSTA, OCTOBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Chiropractic
Health Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The years we live in good health without major
chronic illnesses and disability are known as our healthspan and
along with cardiovascular health, metabolic health and other
factors, musculoskeletal (MSK) health is an important factor in
extending our healthspan; and
WHEREAS, Comprised of the bones, muscles and joints, the MSK
system enables us to remain physically active as we age, and
physical activity is one of the most powerful contributors to
health and longevity; and
WHEREAS, A strong MSK system helps us to continue working and
engaging in daily activities as we age, enabling us to maintain
independence and continue doing what matters most; and
WHEREAS, A strong MSK system contributes to better balance as
we age, helping to prevent falls that can lead to disability and
death among the elderly; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, MSK conditions are a common
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
