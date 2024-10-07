Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1937

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1937

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

351

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWN, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, FONTANA,

HUGHES, COMITTA, KANE, CULVER AND COSTA, OCTOBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Chiropractic

Health Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The years we live in good health without major

chronic illnesses and disability are known as our healthspan and

along with cardiovascular health, metabolic health and other

factors, musculoskeletal (MSK) health is an important factor in

extending our healthspan; and

WHEREAS, Comprised of the bones, muscles and joints, the MSK

system enables us to remain physically active as we age, and

physical activity is one of the most powerful contributors to

health and longevity; and

WHEREAS, A strong MSK system helps us to continue working and

engaging in daily activities as we age, enabling us to maintain

independence and continue doing what matters most; and

WHEREAS, A strong MSK system contributes to better balance as

we age, helping to prevent falls that can lead to disability and

death among the elderly; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, MSK conditions are a common

