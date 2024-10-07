Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,133 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1937

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1937

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

351

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWN, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, FONTANA,

HUGHES, COMITTA, KANE, CULVER AND COSTA, OCTOBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Chiropractic

Health Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The years we live in good health without major

chronic illnesses and disability are known as our healthspan and

along with cardiovascular health, metabolic health and other

factors, musculoskeletal (MSK) health is an important factor in

extending our healthspan; and

WHEREAS, Comprised of the bones, muscles and joints, the MSK

system enables us to remain physically active as we age, and

physical activity is one of the most powerful contributors to

health and longevity; and

WHEREAS, A strong MSK system helps us to continue working and

engaging in daily activities as we age, enabling us to maintain

independence and continue doing what matters most; and

WHEREAS, A strong MSK system contributes to better balance as

we age, helping to prevent falls that can lead to disability and

death among the elderly; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, MSK conditions are a common

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1937

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more