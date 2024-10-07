Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1940
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1396
PRINTER'S NO. 1940
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1080
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD, SCHWANK
AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
OCTOBER 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An
act providing for the administration of a statewide system of
vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State
Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and
local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,
prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,
midwives and other persons; requiring reports and
certificates for the registration of vital statistics;
regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the
disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital
statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and
penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating
thereto," in death and fetal death registration, providing
for pronouncement of death by a practical nurse. IN GENERAL
PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN DEATH AND
FETAL DEATH REGISTRATION, PROVIDING FOR PRONOUNCEMENT OF
DEATH BY A PRACTICAL NURSE; AND, IN RECORDS, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR FEES FOR COPIES.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known
as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a
section to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 105 INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH OF THE ACT OF
JUNE 29, 1953 (P.L.304, NO.66), KNOWN AS THE VITAL STATISTICS
<--
<--
<--
<--
