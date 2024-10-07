Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1940

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1396

PRINTER'S NO. 1940

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1080

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD, SCHWANK

AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

OCTOBER 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An

act providing for the administration of a statewide system of

vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State

Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and

local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,

prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,

midwives and other persons; requiring reports and

certificates for the registration of vital statistics;

regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the

disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital

statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and

penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating

thereto," in death and fetal death registration, providing

for pronouncement of death by a practical nurse. IN GENERAL

PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN DEATH AND

FETAL DEATH REGISTRATION, PROVIDING FOR PRONOUNCEMENT OF

DEATH BY A PRACTICAL NURSE; AND, IN RECORDS, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR FEES FOR COPIES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known

as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a

section to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 105 INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH OF THE ACT OF

JUNE 29, 1953 (P.L.304, NO.66), KNOWN AS THE VITAL STATISTICS

