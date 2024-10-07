Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1942
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - (c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer
depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,
distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or
exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,
distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or
exhibition to others, any [book, magazine, pamphlet, slide,
photograph, film, videotape, computer depiction or other
material depicting a child under the age of 18 years engaging in
a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such act] child
sexual abuse material or artificially generated child sexual
abuse material commits an offense.
(d) Child [pornography] sexual abuse material.--Any person
who intentionally views or knowingly possesses or controls any
[book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,
computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the
age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the
simulation of such act] child sexual abuse material or
artificially generated child sexual abuse material commits an
offense.
* * *
(f) Exceptions.--This section does not apply to any of the
following:
* * *
(3) An individual under 18 years of age who knowingly
views, photographs, videotapes, depicts on a computer or
films or possesses or intentionally views a visual depiction
or an artificially generated depiction as defined in section
6321 of himself alone in a state of nudity as defined in
section 6321.
(4) AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER OR ITS
