Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1942

(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer

depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,

depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,

distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or

exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,

distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or

exhibition to others, any [book, magazine, pamphlet, slide,

photograph, film, videotape, computer depiction or other

material depicting a child under the age of 18 years engaging in

a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such act] child

sexual abuse material or artificially generated child sexual

abuse material commits an offense.

(d) Child [pornography] sexual abuse material.--Any person

who intentionally views or knowingly possesses or controls any

[book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,

computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the

age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the

simulation of such act] child sexual abuse material or

artificially generated child sexual abuse material commits an

offense.

* * *

(f) Exceptions.--This section does not apply to any of the

following:

* * *

(3) An individual under 18 years of age who knowingly

views, photographs, videotapes, depicts on a computer or

films or possesses or intentionally views a visual depiction

or an artificially generated depiction as defined in section

6321 of himself alone in a state of nudity as defined in

section 6321.

(4) AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER OR ITS

