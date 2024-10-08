Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft, False Info to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE



CASE#: 24A2007258

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993


DATE/TIME: 10/07/2024 at approximately 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 US RT 2, South Hero VT



VIOLATIONS:  Retail Theft, False Info to Law Enforcement 



ACCUSED: David Sahande                                           

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York 



VICTIM: Keeler Bay Variety Store 



On October 7th, 2024 at approximately 1954 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the Keeler Bay Variety store located at 500 US RT 2 in S Hero advising of a shoplifting incident. Additional reports in the area reported suspicious activity from the same individual. 


Troopers were able to locate David Sahande (24) in the vicinity of South Hero. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Sahande provided false information to Law Enforcement and had shoplifted from the Keeler Bay Variety Store.


Sahande was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court for the above offenses.



COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 at 0900 hours            

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



