St. Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft, False Info to Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007258
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2024 at approximately 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 US RT 2, South Hero VT
VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft, False Info to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: David Sahande
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York
VICTIM: Keeler Bay Variety Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7th, 2024 at approximately 1954 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the Keeler Bay Variety store located at 500 US RT 2 in S Hero advising of a shoplifting incident. Additional reports in the area reported suspicious activity from the same individual.
Troopers were able to locate David Sahande (24) in the vicinity of South Hero. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Sahande provided false information to Law Enforcement and had shoplifted from the Keeler Bay Variety Store.
Sahande was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 at 0900 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.